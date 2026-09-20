Veteran Actress Gülsen Tuncer Passes Away at 81

Gülsen Tuncer, the veteran actress recognized for her portrayal of Arsen Hanım in Aşk-ı Memnu, was laid to rest following a battle with a brain tumor at the age of 81. Her passing deeply saddens the Turkish arts community and her devoted admirers.

The Bottom Line The Loss: Veteran actress Gülsen Tuncer passed away at 81 after receiving treatment for a brain tumor.

Veteran actress Gülsen Tuncer passed away at 81 after receiving treatment for a brain tumor. The Farewell: Her husband of 50 years, Engin Ayça, accepted condolences during an emotional memorial service.

Her husband of 50 years, Engin Ayça, accepted condolences during an emotional memorial service. The Legacy: Colleagues and cultural figures gathered to remember her career and professional stance.

A Fifty-Year Partnership Marked by Art and Devotion

At the center of the poignant memorial services stood Engin Ayça, Tuncer’s husband of half a century. According to reporting by Okan Mermer, Ayça served as the primary host for the mourning friends, family members, and industry peers who arrived to pay their respects. Managing the profound weight of the day, Ayça reflected on their enduring union with the words, “Hayat arkadaşım, dostumla çok güzel şeyler yaşadık” (We experienced so many wonderful things with my life partner, my friend).

Visual coverage from journalist Birsen Altuntaş captured the raw emotion of the ceremony, highlighting Ayça taking a final, poignant look at his lifelong partner.

Colleagues Remember a Pillar of Integrity

Close friend and fellow artist Melike Demirbağ shared her grief at the service, noting, “Sevgili ablam, çok anımız var. En son Altın Portakal Ödül Töreni’nde birlikteydik. Çok üzgünüm” (My dear sister, we have so many memories. We were together most recently at the Golden Orange Film Festival. I am so very sad).

Actor Metin Coşkun also paid tribute, emphasizing the depth of their friendship and the broader industry impact of her career. Coşkun remarked, “Çok sevdiğim bir dostumdu, kıymetli bir sanatçıydı. Dik duruşuyla da hep örnek oldu” (She was a dear friend of mine, a valuable artist. She always served as an example with her upright stance).

Key Details of Gülsen Tuncer’s Memorial and Career Legacy Detail Record Age at Passing 81 Years Old Medical Context Underwent treatment for a brain tumor Spouse & Partnership Engin Ayça (50 years of marriage) Notable Role Arsen Hanım in Aşk-ı Memnu

Enduring Influence on Turkish Cinema and Television

The Final Curtain Call

What are your favorite memories of Gülsen Tuncer’s performances across her illustrious career? Share your thoughts and reflections in the comments below.