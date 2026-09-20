Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Why the Previous Model Is a Smart Buy

While the newer wearable introduces an upgraded Snapdragon processor and expanded fitness tracking capabilities starting at 409 euros, the previous-generation hardware maintains identical internal memory specs and offers steep discounts across major European retailers like Amazon and MediaMarkt.

Hardware Parity and Under-the-Hood Specs

Evaluating the architectural similarities reveals why the older iteration remains a viable daily driver for performance-minded users. Both the Galaxy Watch 8 and its successor pack two gigabytes of RAM alongside 32 gigabytes of internal storage. Screen quality remains untouched between generations, meaning buyers aren’t sacrificing display fidelity or local app caching capacity by opting for the legacy hardware. Power management profiles are similarly aligned; manufacturer specifications cite up to 30 hours of continuous runtime for both devices, bridged by incremental battery capacity adjustments in the newer chassis.

Performance deltas primarily manifest in the silicon and software layer. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 9 leverages a newer Snapdragon chipset designed to accelerate app launch times and system responsiveness. Yet, the Galaxy Watch 8’s processor handles daily health telemetry—including continuous heart rate monitoring, blood pressure tracking, and stress level estimation—without noticeable throttling.

Market Pricing and Retail Availability

The financial argument for the older hardware is stark. In official channels, the Galaxy Watch 9 commands a baseline of 409 euros. Conversely, the Galaxy Watch 8 launches into secondary and retail markets at drastically reduced price points. Amazon lists the compact 40-millimeter variant in “Graphite” starting at 195 euros. MediaMarkt undercuts this further with a silver variant priced at 179 euros, translating to an estimated 46 percent discount off the original manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

These pricing structures mirror broader mobile hardware trends observed during seasonal product lifecycles. Buyers weighing the Galaxy Watch 8 against the Watch 9 face a classic tech-market dilemma: paying a premium for marginal auxiliary features or capitalizing on mature, deeply discounted silicon.

Form Factor and Connectivity Configurations

The Galaxy Watch 8 ships in both 40-millimeter and 44-millimeter aluminum cases, catering to varying wrist profiles. Navigation relies on a responsive capacitive touchscreen augmented by two physical side buttons, ensuring tactile utility during sweaty workout sessions where pure glass tracking falters.

View this post on Instagram about samsung galaxy previous model, Samsung Galaxy Watch From Instagram — related to samsung galaxy previous model, Samsung Galaxy Watch

Connectivity options mirror high-end wearable standards. Consumers can select between standard Bluetooth configurations and LTE-enabled variants featuring native eSIM support for untethered cellular data streaming and call handling. Finished in light or dark silver casing options with universally swappable bands, the hardware avoids locking users into a rigid aesthetic ecosystem, preserving customization options that rival entirely new platform rollouts.

The 30-Second Verdict

For users prioritizing core telemetry, robust local storage, and deep hardware discounts over new fitness indices, the Galaxy Watch 8 delivers enterprise-grade wearable capability at a fraction of current flagship costs.