Former Bundesliga professional and reality television personality Thorsten Legat has launched FC Germania Mallorca alongside three partners, entering the Balearic club into Spain’s eighth division. Operating with a 400,000-euro budget, the newly formed side aims for a rise to La Liga while basing its operations near Palma.

Thorsten Legat Leads “From Zero to La Liga” Project on Mallorca

The venture officially kicks off its competitive campaign in Spain’s lowest tier with an opening fixture against Campanet, managed under the direction of 57-year-old Legat alongside president Amir Aziz, vice-president Nick Pinior, and Aleks Petrovic. BILD’s on-the-ground reporting from Mallorca highlights the intense climate of 37 degrees Celsius as Legat oversees a squad built largely from German talent.

Dubbed “From Zero to La Liga,” the project was established approximately three months ago to create the first German football club on the Balearic island. Legat described the vision, stating, “The FC Germania is our baby, that we want to raise into a strong fighter. I know that at first glance it looks like foolishness. But believe me: Our strategy is working! We are 1000 percent convinced of that.”

Fantasy & Market Impact Squad Construction: The club has assembled a 20-player roster featuring seasoned veterans like 35-year-old captain Bastian Müller, who brings extensive Regionalliga and 3. Liga experience following a promotion with Aachen.

The club has assembled a 20-player roster featuring seasoned veterans like 35-year-old captain Bastian Müller, who brings extensive Regionalliga and 3. Liga experience following a promotion with Aachen. Financial Structure: The outfit operates on an initial 400,000-euro operating budget financed primarily by local sponsors, including Carlos Lucio.

The outfit operates on an initial 400,000-euro operating budget financed primarily by local sponsors, including Carlos Lucio. Operational Model: Players reside in a communal 200-square-meter villa near Palma featuring a pool, receiving modest expense allowances while training morning sessions to accommodate afternoon employment.

Squad Architecture, Logistics, and Professional Ambitions

FC Germania Mallorca structures its operations similarly to established professional entities. Over 2,000 applications poured in from Germany, from which the leadership group selected a core group of roughly 20 players. Eleven of these athletes live together in a shared villa on the outskirts of Palma, supported by club-assisted employment sourcing for afternoon schedules.

Captain Bastian Müller serves as the primary tactical and emotional connector on the pitch. Legat praised his leadership utility: “He is my extended arm and confidant who keeps his teammates in check and is also there for them when they have homesickness or other problems.”

Metric / Operational Area Club Detail Founding Timeline Approximately 3 months ago Current Division Spain’s 8th tier Initial Operating Budget ~400,000 Euros Active Squad Size ~20 players Home Venue Camp de Futbol La Nova Cabana

League Structure, Broadcasts, and Tactical Outlook

The sporting format in the Balearic regional divisions requires navigating a multi-stage promotion pathway. The eighth division splits into five groups of 16 teams. The top eight sides at the mid-point advance to a promotion round, where the leading clubs eventually contest playoffs against group winners from across the region to secure advancement.

Matchdays draw local attention through unique commercial partnerships. Local figures like Carlos Lucio—former director of the Megapark and owner of the Sommerland discotheque—facilitate public broadcasts of Germania’s fixtures on massive screens. Meanwhile, the club plays its home fixtures at the Camp de Futbol La Nova Cabana, with transport handled via organized fan shuttles running from El Arenal and Palma.

Legat has paused his television career to focus on the technical area, emphasizing the high stakes and external pressures facing the newly formed team. “We are now always the hunted, and because of our opportunities, we are practically hated by many opponents. So we will punish them by stealing the three points from them. Basta!” Legat stated.