Ex-Ski Star Maria Riesch Opens Up About Not Wanting Children

Former elite ski racing champion Maria Riesch has spoken candidly about her decision not to have children, explaining that the maternal desire she anticipated after stepping away from competitive sports never materialized.

Life After the Pressure Cooker of Professional Skiing

During her intensive athletic career, Maria Riesch secured three Olympic titles alongside the overall Alpine Ski World Cup crown. Her daily routine was dictated by strict training schedules, intense competitive pressure, and constant mental focus. When she retired from professional skiing in 2014, she stepped into a completely new environment devoid of training plans and competition stress.

At the time, the skiing legend imagined that her post-sport life would involve starting a family. She assumed that gaining emotional distance from elite athletics would naturally trigger a desire for motherhood. However, reality followed a different trajectory. As Riesch explained to Bild, that specific shift in perspective never occurred. At 41 years old, she realized simply: Je n’en voulais pas (I didn’t want any).

Challenging Social Expectations Around Family Planning

Beyond her personal choice, Riesch addressed the cultural friction of persistent personal inquiries regarding children. She noted that questions like As-tu des enfants? often carry an intrusive dynamic, particularly when followed by demands for justification. According to Riesch, avoiding casual questioning about family status protects individuals for whom a desired path to parenthood did not work out.

Recent Personal Transitions and Current Status

The announcement arrives amid a period of significant personal transition for the former athlete. In August 2024, Maria Riesch and sports manager Marcus Höfl announced their separation after 13 years of marriage, with their divorce finalized in January 2025. Following the separation, Riesch connected with Johann Schrempf, with whom she reports a happy relationship despite their age difference.

When discussing her legal identity, Riesch noted practical hurdles in reverting entirely to her maiden name. Her passport still lists her married name from her former marriage, Höfl-Riesch, which she uses in official documentation because altering every institutional record remains complex. Nevertheless, in professional and public communication, she utilizes her original name, Maria Riesch.