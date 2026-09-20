6 Tiny Ryobi Tools Perfect for Small Workshops and Home DIY

Floor space runs out fast in a small shop, forcing DIYers and homeowners to rethink every square inch as a battleground for storage. According to reports from Archyde, How-To Geek, and SlashGear, compact and USB-rechargeable power tools—specifically from platforms like the Ryobi 18V ONE+ and USB Lithium ecosystems—deliver big-job capabilities without colonizing wall space or requiring massive garage footprints.

Why Footprint Economy Drives Modern Tool Selection

When every tool competes for the same handful of hooks, anything that sits unused still eats a slot you cannot spare. Building a workshop around a unified battery platform like Ryobi ONE+ earns its keep on footprint alone. The tools run compact, and a single battery format keeps six different chargers from colonizing the wall.

Space constraints are only half the battle. Weight and ergonomics dictate whether a compact tool actually gets used or left gathering dust. According to SlashGear, the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ½-Inch Drill/Driver measures just 6.1 inches in length and weighs a mere 2.1 pounds. That compact frame makes it exceptionally handy for getting into tight spots like under a sink or deep inside a cramped closet, while still pushing a respectable 450 in-lbs of torque.

Trimming the Fat: Cut-Off Wheels and Right-Angle Grinders

Bulky gear often proves overkill for around-the-house tasks. A compact tool isn’t built to be an industrial powerhouse, but that’s precisely what makes it ideal for residential upkeep. As How-To Geek highlights, the Ryobi 18V Compact 3-inch Cut-Off Wheel is lightweight and easy to use one-handed. It runs off the exact same 18V ONE+ battery you already own, eliminating the need to buy into a separate ecosystem. Featuring a 19,500 RPM motor, it cuts through thin metal, plastic, tile, drywall, and wires with a built-in LED to illuminate the cut line.

Photo: slashgear.com

Precision tasks require specialized geometry. SlashGear notes that the Ryobi One+ HP Compact Brushless ¼-Inch Right Angle Die Grinder handles small cutting jobs, rust and paint removal, sanding, and surface conditioning much better than a massive 4-½ inch angle grinder. While a full-sized angle grinder uses a side handle for heavy stability on thick materials, the compact right-angle die grinder thrives in tight quarters where maneuverability is everything.

Cordless Freedom for Yardwork and Quick Fixes

Scaling down doesn’t mean abandoning outdoor maintenance. When a full-size, gas-powered chainsaw is too loud and heavy for simple yard work, smaller alternatives step up. How-To Geek points to the Ryobi 18V 6-inch Mini Chainsaw as a prime example. Designed primarily for pruning, shearing, and garden work, it handles tree limbs and small firewood cuts easily, retailing as a complete kit with a battery and charger for under $130.

Photo: howtogeek.com

Cleaning up the mess afterwards demands agility. Released earlier this year in June, the Ryobi 18V GOGOVAC Portable Vacuum serves as a minimal, lightweight dust buster alternative. Coming in at under $80 according to How-To Geek, it packs an extended 4-foot hose, a crevice tool, and a dedicated pet hair scraper tool into a package designed for cars, camping tents, or quick household sweeps.

Adhesive Power and Tight-Space Drilling Demolition

Workshop efficiency also relies on rethinking traditional utility items. How-To Geek details the Ryobi USB Lithium Glue Gun Kit, which swaps out awkward pen-shaped models for a full-size glue gun body powered by a USB-C rechargeable battery. It accepts standard full-size glue sticks, preventing the rapid depletion associated with miniature glue sticks during larger craft or holiday lighting projects.

This NEW Tiny Ryobi Tool is even MORE POWERFUL!

For heavy-duty masonry work in cramped quarters, scale remains a decisive factor. SlashGear compares the Ryobi One+ HP Compact Brushless ⅝-Inch SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer against its 1-inch full-sized sibling. While heavy-duty rotary hammers are built for drilling into concrete and light demolition, the compact ⅝-inch variant trims excess bulk without abandoning the specialized hammer-drill mechanism required for tough aggregate.

Compact engineering proves that power tools no longer need to be heavy to be effective. By leaning into brushless motors and shared battery platforms, homeowners can execute big jobs without sacrificing workshop square footage.