60 Evacuated After Fire in Anderlecht Building Reveals Serious Safety Flaws

An apartment fire at a six-story building on Rue Ropsy Chaudron in Anderlecht forced the emergency evacuation of approximately 60 residents in the early hours of Sunday. While Brussels fire services confirmed no severe injuries, emergency personnel uncovered critical building infrastructure vulnerabilities regarding passive fire compartmentalization.

Emergency Response and Sector Deployment in Brussels-Midi

Emergency services received initial alerts at approximately 1:30 a.m. detailing a heavy smoke condition pouring from the multi-story residential structure. According to the Brussels fire department, several occupants had already self-evacuated or were actively exiting the building when first responders arrived on the scene. The Brussels-Midi police zone—covering Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles, and Forest—rapidly established a secure perimeter to facilitate the evacuation process. To shelter the displaced residents temporarily, authorities requisitioned a transit bus operated by the STIB.

Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire department, detailed the deployment strategy in an official operational update:

« Compte tenu du nombre important de personnes évacuées, environ 60 habitants, et du fait que plusieurs personnes présentaient des symptômes après avoir inhalé de la fumée, le plan d’intervention médicale a été déclenché en concertation avec le médecin du MUG. »

Following this medical evaluation, authorities activated both the internal emergency priority alert system for the Brussels fire service and the psychosocial intervention plan. Medical professionals evaluated multiple residents directly at the scene for acute smoke inhalation symptoms. Fortunately, clinical assessments determined that none of the affected individuals required acute transport to a hospital facility.

Infrastructure Vulnerabilities and Compartmentalization Failures

Fire suppression teams isolated the primary ignition point near the building’s garbage and waste disposal room, extinguishing the flames rapidly. However, the operational complexity extended far beyond the initial seat of the fire due to systemic architectural shortcomings. Firefighters noted severe flaws within the building’s fire-rated compartmentation systems, which are engineered to halt the vertical and horizontal spread of thermal plumes and toxic particulate matter.

Because of these structural gaps, dense smoke migrated unimpeded into the primary stairwells and across multiple residential floors. Once the technical crews thoroughly purged the communal areas and verified safe carbon monoxide (CO) ppm thresholds, residents received clearance to re-enter their apartments sequentially.

Technical Takeaways for Urban Residential Safety