Credit Karma Survey: Many Americans Unable to Cover Emergency Costs

A recent Credit Karma survey reveals that 37% of Americans cannot cover a sudden expense, with Generation Z facing the highest vulnerability at 46%. This pervasive financial strain coincides with a national credit card debt total reaching $1.26 trillion, as U.S. consumers increasingly rely on revolving credit to manage everyday volatility.

The Bottom Line

Liquidity Deficit: Approximately 26% of survey respondents indicate they could sustain essential expenses for less than one month if their primary income source disappeared today.

Approximately 26% of survey respondents indicate they could sustain essential expenses for less than one month if their primary income source disappeared today. Macroeconomic Leverage: Total U.S. credit card balances expanded by $21 billion in the second quarter of 2026, driven in part by persistent cash-flow pressures among households.

Total U.S. credit card balances expanded by $21 billion in the second quarter of 2026, driven in part by persistent cash-flow pressures among households. Delinquency Metrics: Federal Reserve data shows that nearly 7% of consumers holding revolving balances have slipped into serious delinquency status, exceeding 90 days past due.

Liquidity Shortfalls and the Generation Z Cash Crunch

Financial resilience across American households remains exceptionally thin. According to data from a recent Credit Karma survey, 78% of respondents reported facing an unexpected expense within the past year. Yet, more than a third lack the immediate liquidity to absorb those shocks.

The strain concentrates heavily among younger demographics. While the national average for failing to cover an unexpected cost sits at 37%, that figure jumps to 46% among Generation Z respondents. Lacking established emergency reserves, these younger consumers frequently turn to high-interest financing.

“Most Americans have already faced a financial emergency this year,” noted Courtney Alev, consumer financial advocate at Intuit Credit Karma. “Younger adults, especially, don’t feel ready for the next surprise expense and have little cushion to fall back on, which often means leaning on credit or dipping into savings to get by.”

Macroeconomic Pressures and Balance Sheet Expansion

This widespread consumer vulnerability offers structural context for ongoing expansion in national debt metrics. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data indicates that aggregate credit card debt climbed by $21 billion during the second quarter of 2026, pushing the total U.S. balance to $1.26 trillion.

At the same time, repayment friction is intensifying. The New York Fed’s tracking reveals that nearly 7% of individuals carrying revolving balances have slipped into serious delinquency, defined as accounts more than 90 days past due.

U.S. Consumer Credit and Delinquency Indicators (Q2 2026) Metric Reported Figure Context / Source Total U.S. Credit Card Debt $1.26 Trillion Federal Reserve Bank of New York Quarterly Debt Increase +$21 Billion Federal Reserve Bank of New York (Q2 2026) Serious Delinquency Rate (>90 Days) ~7% of balance holders Federal Reserve Bank of New York Unable to Cover Sudden Expense 37% (46% for Gen Z) Credit Karma Survey Inadequate Income Runway (<1 Month) 26% of respondents Credit Karma Survey

Strategic Implications for Consumer Lenders

As Alev emphasizes, basic steps such as auditing recurring outflows and building nominal cash buffers represent the primary defense against compounding financial distress.

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.