Ex-Big Brother Star Thiago Medina Shows Accident Scars: “I Feel Ashamed

Thiago Medina, the 23-year-old former contestant of Gran Hermano and father to twin daughters Aimé and Laia with partner Daniela Celis, shared vulnerable mirror photographs on Instagram in September 2026. Exactly one year after surviving a severe motorcycle crash, Medina opened up about the lasting surgical scars, rib prosthetics, and his ongoing discomfort with appearing shirtless in public.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: September 2026 marks one full year since Thiago Medina’s near-fatal motorcycle collision in Francisco Álvarez, Moreno, Argentina.

September 2026 marks one full year since Thiago Medina’s near-fatal motorcycle collision in Francisco Álvarez, Moreno, Argentina. The Physical Toll: The crash resulted in fractured ribs (fourth through ninth), a punctured lung, liver and kidney damage, and the emergency removal of his spleen, leaving permanent surgical marks and a titanium rib prosthesis.

The crash resulted in fractured ribs (fourth through ninth), a punctured lung, liver and kidney damage, and the emergency removal of his spleen, leaving permanent surgical marks and a titanium rib prosthesis. The Psychological Impact: Despite viewing his scars as symbols of survival, Medina admitted to experiencing acute vulnerability and anxiety regarding public exposure as the summer months approach.

A Year of Healing and Visible Reminders

For millions of reality television fans who watched Thiago Medina rise to fame on Argentina’s powerhouse format Gran Hermano, the past twelve months have been a masterclass in resilience. On September 12, 2025, Medina’s life shifted dramatically on a dangerous stretch of Route 7 in Francisco Álvarez, Moreno, when a collision with an automobile sent him flying from his motorcycle. The impact was catastrophic, requiring emergency surgery that kept the young media personality sedated and on mechanical ventilation inside an intensive care unit for nearly a month.

Here is the kicker: while the medical intervention saved his life, the mechanical aftermath of that crash remains written across his body. Stepping in front of a mirror in late September 2026, Medina shared shirtless images revealing the extensive surgical markings left behind. Accompanying the photographs, he articulated a raw emotional conflict that many trauma survivors face long after hospital discharges sign off on physical stability.

“Sé que estas cicatrices son de una guerra que gané porque sigo acá,” Medina wrote to his followers on Instagram, before adding a stark dose of reality regarding public perception: “Pero también me da mucha vergüenza andar sin remera y no sé qué hacer.” As the Southern Hemisphere gears up for warmer weather, the anxiety of stepping outdoors without a shirt has compounded his emotional hurdles. “Se viene el verano y yo así,” he lamented, capturing the friction between inner survival and exterior insecurity.

Inside the Medical Aftermath and Prosthetic Recovery

The road to recovery involved far more than surface-level healing. According to documentation shared by Medina across his social media channels, the initial impact shattered ribs four through nine, punctured a lung, and inflicted severe trauma on his internal organs, ultimately forcing surgeons to remove his spleen. Maintaining transparency with his digital fanbase, the television personality recently offered a look at his internal anatomy following a sharp pain triggered during a recreational football match.

🗣️ DANIELA CELIS SOBRE EL ACCIDENTE DE THIAGO MEDINA: "ESTOY DESTROZADA POR DENTRO"

A subsequent medical checkup and chest radiograph confirmed that his thoracic skeleton is steadily recomposing. Pointing to a distinct white illumination on the X-ray film, Medina clarified for his followers: “Así tengo las costillas hoy en día. Están bien, todo sano, se están recomponiendo. Lo blanco que salta ahí es la prótesis que me pusieron cuando me las rompí.” That titanium-reinforced framework anchors his torso, a permanent engineering feat required to stabilize his chest wall after the crash.

Timeline of Recovery and Medical Milestones for Thiago Medina Date / Milestone Event Details Key Medical Impact September 12, 2025 Motorcycle collision on Route 7, Moreno Severe trauma, fractured ribs 4–9, punctured lung, organ damage. Late September 2025 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) stay 28 days sedated on mechanical ventilation; emergency splenectomy. September 2026 One-year social media retrospective Public sharing of surgical scars, discussion of body insecurity, and seasonal anxiety. September 2026 Post-football athletic checkup X-ray confirmation of rib healing and titanium prosthetic integration.

Family Support and the Weight of Trauma

Behind the digital updates lies a deeply supportive domestic circle, anchored by Daniela Celis, his partner and fellow Gran Hermano alumna. Reflecting on the one-year anniversary of the accident, Celis detailed the harrowing reality of those 28 days in intensive care. Describing the period as “la peor pesadilla de mi vida,” Celis noted that the ordeal tested her resilience while caring for their infant twin daughters, Aimé and Laia.

Photo: tn.com.ar

Medina publicly credited Celis for her unwavering presence during his rehabilitation, acknowledging that navigating the transition from a near-death bed to active fatherhood required a united front. For an entertainment personality whose every career move is scrutinized across digital platforms, choosing to expose physical vulnerabilities represents a significant pivot away from traditional celebrity polish. By stripping away the gloss of public life to display his scars, Medina reframes public discourse around survival, forcing followers to confront the unvarnished physical costs of modern celebrity mobility.