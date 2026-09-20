Yoga Ardika Putra Wins Teqball Bronze for Indonesia at Asian Games 2026

Yoga Ardika Putra Secures Bronze in Teqball at the 2026 Asian Games

At the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Indonesian athlete Yoga Ardika Putra claimed a bronze medal in the men’s singles teqball event. Teqball was for the first time contested in the Asian Games at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 edition, with Putra securing his podium finish after a tournament run at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center.

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Navigating the Nagoya Draw: Putra’s Path to the Podium

The journey for the 21-year-old Indonesian competitor at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center was far from straightforward. Putra opened his campaign in Group B. According to tournament records, he kicked off his group stage by overcoming Vietnam’s Truong Giang Ba in a three-set battle, registering scores of 7-12, 12-11, and 12-8. He followed that up with a 12-5, 12-6 victory over Laos representative Alisa.

But the tape tells a different story once the knockout rounds commenced. Facing Myanmar’s Saw Friday in the quarterfinals, Putra stumbled, dropping the match and sliding into the repechage bracket. Utilizing the tournament’s second-chance mechanism, he refocused to defeat Japan’s Akinori Wase. The bronze medal was ultimately secured when his scheduled opponent in the third-place playoff, Zaid Eidan of Kuwait, withdrew from the contest.

Broadening the Indonesian Medal Count in Aichi-Nagoya

Putra’s bronze is part of a broader, encouraging multi-sport medal push for the Indonesian contingent in Japan. This result arrived shortly after wushu athlete Seraf Naro Siregar captured a bronze in the Men’s Changquan discipline. Meanwhile, fellow teqball athlete Sumaya advanced to the final of the women’s singles bracket, guaranteeing at least a silver medal for the contingent.

Photo: sports.okezone.com

Indonesian Teqball and Martial Arts Medals at the 2026 Asian Games Athlete Discipline Event Medal Yoga Ardika Putra Teqball Men’s Singles Bronze Sumaya Teqball Women’s Singles Pending (Finalist) Seraf Naro Siregar Wushu Men’s Changquan Bronze

Building on Regional Momentum

This achievement did not happen in a vacuum. Teqball’s footprint within Indonesian athletics has been expanding across various tiers of competition. At the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand, national team competitors Brigpol Akyko Micheel Kapito and Gabriella Jessica Pongbura claimed a bronze medal in the women’s doubles. Furthermore, Zahrotus Syifa secured a bronze in the women’s singles at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain in 2025.

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These podium finishes demonstrate a growing competitive depth in the sport.

The Road Ahead for Indonesian Teqball

With the dust settling on the Aichi-Nagoya venue, the focus shifts toward sustaining this developmental curve.