Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène of Monaco stepped out with their 11-year-old twins, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for the traditional U Cavagnëtu picnic at Parc Princesse Antoinette on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The high-profile appearance highlighted the family’s deep-rooted connection to Monégasque traditions, featuring coordinated outfits and regional culinary staples.

The Bottom Line:

The Event: The annual U Cavagnëtu picnic is exclusively reserved for Monégasque citizens and their spouses, drawing roughly 900 attendees this year to Parc Princesse Antoinette.

The annual U Cavagnëtu picnic is exclusively reserved for Monégasque citizens and their spouses, drawing roughly 900 attendees this year to Parc Princesse Antoinette. The Style: The royal twins mirrored their parents’ fashion choices, with Prince Jacques matching Prince Albert II in blue blazers and beige trousers, while Princess Gabriella wore a pink dress inspired by Princess Charlène’s 1,500 euro Erdem creation.

The royal twins mirrored their parents’ fashion choices, with Prince Jacques matching Prince Albert II in blue blazers and beige trousers, while Princess Gabriella wore a pink dress inspired by Princess Charlène’s 1,500 euro Erdem creation. The Context: The outing marks a public engagement following Prince Jacques’ recent visit to Les Baux-de-Provence to receive the keys to the city.

A Royal Tradition Rooted in Monégasque Identity

For families holding Monégasque citizenship, the U Cavagnëtu brings a familiar ritual. Held in the shaded pathways of Parc Princesse Antoinette, the picnic offers an intimate look at the principality’s tight-knit community. To gain entry, adults must present a Monégasque identity card, preserving an atmosphere exclusive to local residents. According to official figures from the Institut Monégasque de la Statistique et des Études Économiques (IMSEE), the resident population stood at 38,857 in 2025, with citizens holding national identity cards numbering 9,333—making events like this tightly curated cultural touchstones.

Here is the kicker: Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have attended this exact gathering since they were infants in 2015. Years later, the twins have graduated from being cradled in their parents’ arms to actively greeting local residents, posing with folk dancers from La Palladienne, and enjoying traditional entertainment under the late-summer Mediterranean sun.

Matching Tailoring and Designer Choices

Prince Albert II stepped out in a relaxed weekend ensemble featuring a blue suit jacket, white shirt, and beige trousers without a tie. His son, 11-year-old Hereditary Prince Jacques, mirrored his father down to the color palette, wearing a blue blazer over a white shirt and beige trousers.

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Parallel to the men’s styling, Princess Charlène wore a white Erdem dress adorned with intricate motifs of insects, moths, and bees, retailing near 1,500 euros. Princess Gabriella coordinated with her mother by opting for a complementary pink dress. The event followed the family’s excursion to Les Baux-de-Provence on September 5, where young Jacques was recognized as the marquis of the Provençal city.

Culinary Heritage and Community Festivities

Beyond the sartorial choices, the afternoon unfolded against a soundtrack provided by a jazz quartet directed by Lionel Vaudano from the Rainier III Academy, alongside choral performances from U Cantin d’A Roca. Guests browsed through food stalls serving local delicacies, including socca, fougasses monégasques, and barbecues organized by the Mairie de Monaco. This year’s iteration also nodded to international partnerships, featuring cod-based specialties celebrating the third anniversary of Monaco’s twinning agreement with Dolceacqua.

Photo: europesays.com

Metric / Detail Official Data / Sourced Fact Event Date Saturday, September 19, 2026 Location Parc Princesse Antoinette, Monaco Attendance Approximately 900 Monégasque citizens Key Figures Present Prince Albert II, Princess Charlène, Hereditary Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella Recent Precedent Official visit to Les Baux-de-Provence (September 5, 2026)

But the math tells a different story about the scale of exclusivity surrounding the event. Out of a total resident population, only a fraction holds the requisite citizenship to walk the gates of the Parc Princesse Antoinette unhindered.

What Lies Ahead for the Grimaldi Family

The conclusion of the U Cavagnëtu marks a brief respite before the family returns to rigorous schedules. While the twins head back to their sixth-grade classrooms following their early September return, Prince Albert II is set to embark on a diplomatic tour across regional French communes tied to the Grimaldi historic sites. As the principality balances its deep historical roots with modern public visibility, events like the traditional picnic continue to anchor the royal family firmly within the daily lives of their citizens.