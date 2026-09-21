National reactions and takeaways following No. 11 SMU Mustangs’ upset win at No. 8 Texas A&M

Kentucky stunned No. 8 Texas A&M with a 21-point third quarter and won 31-21 at Kyle Field to shake things up in the SEC. While delivering the type of win that could help vault the Wildcats to new heights in coach Will Stein’s first season, the upset reveals flaws in how A&M is constructed and be a harbinger for a disappointing season for Mike Elko and the Aggies.

Will Stein’s first big win at Kentucky

The upset win is a significant achievement for first-year Kentucky coach Will Stein. The former Oregon offensive coordinator was not shy about his own expectations at Kentucky. When he was asked how he thought Kentucky could win during his tenure, Stein replied I think we can win here because of me.

I'm not shocked, Stein told ESPN after the game. This is how our guys practice every single day. This is what Kentucky football is supposed to look like.

Stein was hired in the offseason when Kentucky moved on from Mark Stoops after 13 seasons. Stoops had led the Wildcats to two 10-win seasons, but Kentucky won just 23 games over his final four seasons and had just nine wins combined across 2024 and 2025. Stoops’ 82 wins are the most in Kentucky history. But his program stopped having success largely thanks to Kentucky’s inability to put points on the board. The Wildcats were 119th in points per game in 2024 and 101st in 2025.

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Enter Stein, who coordinated some of college football’s most prolific offenses in Eugene. He brought in former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey, and the Wildcats had a 17-13 lead over Alabama at halftime a week ago. After halftime, Alabama outscored the Wildcats 32-0 in a 45-17 win. It was a game that made Stein’s rebuilding job look incredibly large. Now, it doesn’t look so big. Kentucky stood up to A&M in every facet and were the better team.

As Stein went to shake hands with A&M coach Mike Elko after the game, ESPN’s microphones picked up Elko telling Stein that your guys kicked our ass.

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Winners

Will Stein: The latest under-40 offensive wunderkind to take over a Power Four program, Stein earned praise during his stint as an offensive coordinator at Oregon and elsewhere for his development of skill talent, especially quarterbacks. Facing off against a defense that had allowed just 436 yards through two games, the Wildcats gained 408 yards on 7.9 yards per play. Coming out of the break, the offense scored on drives spanning 75, 83 and 33 yards, the last after the Aggies turned the ball over on downs. Kentucky hired Stein to breathe life into a stale program; he’s clearly done that and more.

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Kenny Minchey: The Notre Dame transfer wore most of the blame for last week’s collapse against the Crimson Tide. But he was excellent against the Aggies, completing 14 of 18 attempts for 252 yards with two scores and no interceptions. Kentucky should have no early regrets after outbidding programs such as Nebraska to land Minchey after he lost last year’s competition for the starting job in South Bend to CJ Carr.

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Losers

Texas A&M: Losing to Kentucky is survivable, but teams that lose to Kentucky typically don’t factor into the race for the national championship. (Unless the Wildcats are going to be really good, which is possible if not very probable.) The warning signs are obvious: A&M was listless on offense, did not play with a sense of urgency after things turned in the third quarter and gave up too many explosive plays on defense despite having a stronger and more expensive roster. A trip to LSU comes next and a loss there could end any SEC and College Football Playoff hopes.