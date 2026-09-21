ICE Agent Shoots and Injures Man in Austin; Mayor Calls for Independent Investigation

Federal Immigration Agent Shoots and Injures Man in Austin, Texas, Sparking Protests and Local Demands for an Independent Investigation
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and wounded a 28-year-old Venezuelan national during a daytime operation in North Austin, Texas, on Sunday.
A Sunday Afternoon Operation Turns Violent
The confrontation began shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday when Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials received a call from ICE requesting assistance in pursuing a blue Toyota Corolla, according to DPS spokesperson Sheridan Nolen. Before state troopers could arrive at the scene near the 7000 block of West Anderson and Anderson Square, the ICE agent discharged a single gunshot, striking the driver in the upper torso.
Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Rob Luckritz noted that emergency crews received notification of the shooting at approximately 12:56 p.m. Paramedics arrived within about three and a half minutes, locating the adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel transported him to a local trauma center within nine minutes of arrival. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson confirmed during a press conference that the man was in serious but stable condition.
Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, an Austin immigration lawyer hired to represent the man, identified him as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez of Venezuela. Lincoln-Goldfinch stated that Garces Perez entered the United States legally, held a valid work permit, and was working a DoorDash delivery shift at the time of the shooting. According to the attorney, Garces Perez managed to call his wife from inside his vehicle immediately after being shot. By Sunday evening, he had been released from the hospital and placed into federal custody.
Unanswered Questions and Federal Silence
As of late Sunday evening, officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had not released information explaining why Garces Perez had come to the attention of federal immigration authorities or detailing the precise sequence of events that preceded the shooting. Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis stated that while she had heard preliminary reports of a brief foot pursuit, local police were not involved in the operation itself. APD officers deployed to the area solely to assist with traffic control and road closures.
Lincoln-Goldfinch reported that the family had not been permitted to see Garces Perez or receive meaningful updates regarding his status.
Our immediate concern is ensuring that his family receives accurate and timely information and that appropriate access and communication are provided while the matter is being addressed, she said.
Civic Unrest and Crowd Dispersal
The shooting drew dozens of protesters to the North Austin intersection throughout the day. Demonstrators angrily shouted at law enforcement officers, reflecting heightened community anxiety over what local officials described as an increase in ICE operations in the city over recent weeks. Mayor Watson noted that this marked at least the third instance of an ICE agent shooting a person in Texas since March 2025.
As evening approached, the scene turned volatile. Just before 6 p.m., Austin police officers deployed pepper ball-like projectiles toward the crowd after some demonstrators threw rocks and water bottles at law enforcement as officers prepared to leave the area.
Local Leaders Demand Joint and Independent Investigations
The shooting triggered an immediate pushback from Austin’s political leadership, who questioned whether a federal-only inquiry would satisfy public demand for accountability. Mayor Watson declared himself angry and disappointed that an ICE agent had shot someone on city streets, emphasizing the need for transparency.
Austinites have a right to know what happened, Watson said during a City Hall news conference, adding that he wanted an independent investigation because of the surrounding chaos.
If there’s nothing wrong with that, they should welcome an investigation. And if you’re pro law enforcement, you should see that an investigation that is done right will only enhance credibility, Watson stated, expressing satisfaction that city investigators would have a role.
Austin police and the Texas Rangers will lead the criminal investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security, according to Chief Davis. Simultaneously, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, headed by José Garza, issued a public statement demanding co-equal partnership in reviewing evidence.
We further request cooperation from the federal government in giving us access to the evidence. As has occurred in other jurisdictions, it is possible that this incident included violations of state law, the office’s statement read.
Federal lawmakers and state representatives also voiced deep concern. U.S. Rep. Greg Casar condemned the incident on social media and at City Hall, calling for accountability and the public release of body camera footage.
The horror has come to our city: ICE has shot a person in Austin this morning, Casar wrote, characterizing the shooting as part of a disturbing pattern that
has got to stop. State Rep. Vikki Goodwin echoed those sentiments online, writing that
this violence cannot continue.
As state and local investigators begin piecing together the timeline of Sunday’s events, the intersection of federal immigration enforcement and local municipal oversight remains a flashpoint. What are your thoughts on how cities should handle federal law enforcement operations within local jurisdictions? Let us know in the comments below.