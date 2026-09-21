ICE Agent Shoots and Injures Man in Austin; Mayor Calls for Independent Investigation

Federal Immigration Agent Shoots and Injures Man in Austin, Texas, Sparking Protests and Local Demands for an Independent Investigation

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and wounded a 28-year-old Venezuelan national during a daytime operation in North Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

A Sunday Afternoon Operation Turns Violent The confrontation began shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday when Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials received a call from ICE requesting assistance in pursuing a blue Toyota Corolla, according to DPS spokesperson Sheridan Nolen. Before state troopers could arrive at the scene near the 7000 block of West Anderson and Anderson Square, the ICE agent discharged a single gunshot, striking the driver in the upper torso. Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Rob Luckritz noted that emergency crews received notification of the shooting at approximately 12:56 p.m. Paramedics arrived within about three and a half minutes, locating the adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel transported him to a local trauma center within nine minutes of arrival. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson confirmed during a press conference that the man was in serious but stable condition. Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, an Austin immigration lawyer hired to represent the man, identified him as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez of Venezuela. Lincoln-Goldfinch stated that Garces Perez entered the United States legally, held a valid work permit, and was working a DoorDash delivery shift at the time of the shooting. According to the attorney, Garces Perez managed to call his wife from inside his vehicle immediately after being shot. By Sunday evening, he had been released from the hospital and placed into federal custody.

Unanswered Questions and Federal Silence As of late Sunday evening, officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had not released information explaining why Garces Perez had come to the attention of federal immigration authorities or detailing the precise sequence of events that preceded the shooting. Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis stated that while she had heard preliminary reports of a brief foot pursuit, local police were not involved in the operation itself. APD officers deployed to the area solely to assist with traffic control and road closures. View this post on Instagram about agent shoots injures austin, Wilber Rafael Garces Perez Austin From Instagram — related to agent shoots injures austin, Wilber Rafael Garces Perez Austin Lincoln-Goldfinch reported that the family had not been permitted to see Garces Perez or receive meaningful updates regarding his status. Our immediate concern is ensuring that his family receives accurate and timely information and that appropriate access and communication are provided while the matter is being addressed, she said.

Civic Unrest and Crowd Dispersal The shooting drew dozens of protesters to the North Austin intersection throughout the day. Demonstrators angrily shouted at law enforcement officers, reflecting heightened community anxiety over what local officials described as an increase in ICE operations in the city over recent weeks. Mayor Watson noted that this marked at least the third instance of an ICE agent shooting a person in Texas since March 2025. Photo: fox7austin.com As evening approached, the scene turned volatile. Just before 6 p.m., Austin police officers deployed pepper ball-like projectiles toward the crowd after some demonstrators threw rocks and water bottles at law enforcement as officers prepared to leave the area.