Developed by Russian aerospace firm Bureau 1440, the system is struggling to reach operational altitudes, complicating Moscow’s military communications framework in Ukraine.

Here is why that matters for the broader conflict. Earlier this year, Starlink restricted unapproved terminal access across Ukraine, which military analysts credit with disrupting Russian frontline logistics and helping Ukrainian forces reclaim hundreds of square kilometers of territory. With traditional military communications relying heavily on legacy voice systems ill-suited for heavy data exchanges like drone video feeds, Moscow desperately needs a viable high-bandwidth satellite network.

Orbital Hurdles and the Ascent Struggle

Bureau 1440 launched its initial three test satellites, designated Rassvet-1, back in June 2023. A subsequent batch of three Rassvet-2 satellites followed in May 2024, successfully reaching an 800-kilometer target altitude and testing inter-satellite data transmissions. But the transition to operational Rassvet-3 hardware has proven far more difficult.

After a rocket delivered the craft to an initial altitude of roughly 300 kilometers, the satellites were expected to use onboard propulsion to climb to 800 kilometers. None have achieved that target elevation. One satellite descended and burned up in the atmosphere, 13 remain stuck at 510 kilometers, and two sit lower, according to tracking data.

Lower-flying satellites present strict geometric challenges. Because they travel below the speed of Earth’s rotation, they do not remain fixed over a single spot. Instead, they offer only brief connectivity windows. Recent analyses by UNITED24 Media note that the Rassvet constellation currently yields at least two daily hour-plus windows over Ukraine—far short of the constant, uninterrupted coverage required for modern tactical command-and-control.

The Technological Gap in Battlefield Communications

Traditional military communications gear remains anchored to voice operations. Jakub Janovsky, an analyst at Oryx, notes that these legacy systems fail under the weight of modern data demands. Constant video feeds from explosive-laden drones require high-throughput, low-latency links.

Photo: eurasiareview.com

When Ukraine restricted unapproved terminals earlier this year, Russian battlefield performance suffered an immediate blow. Pro-invasion Telegram channels acknowledged that losing reliable satellite internet forced Russian armed forces back onto wired internet, Wi-Fi, and older radio communications—technologies ill-suited for real-time drone piloting across hundreds of kilometers. While Bureau 1440 works to stabilize its constellation, Rassvet terminals have not yet been spotted on Russian drones or missiles on the front lines.

Technical Comparison of Satellite Communications Layers System / Orbit Type Altitude Latency & Coverage Current Operational Status Geostationary Satellites ~36,000 km High latency, fixed coverage Used for broadcasting; poor for real-time drone operations Starlink (Low-Earth Orbit) ~550 km Low latency, continuous global coverage Restricted access in Ukraine outside authorized defense whitelists Bureau 1440 Rassvet-3 ~300 to 510 km (Target: 800 km) Low latency, intermittent coverage windows Delayed deployment; struggling to reach operational altitude

Strategic Outlook on the Global Geopolitical Chessboard

The race to secure sovereign low-Earth orbit constellations highlights a broader shift in modern military doctrine. Space-based assets are no longer just tools for strategic reconnaissance; they form the very nervous system of tactical combat.

For now, Moscow’s forces must manage with intermittent connectivity windows and legacy equipment while Bureau 1440 engineers attempt to stabilize their orbit-raising maneuvers. How long Russian ground units can sustain operations without a persistent high-speed network remains one of the defining questions of the ongoing conflict.

As these orbital developments unfold, what aspects of commercial space privatization do you think pose the greatest challenge to national military doctrines moving forward?