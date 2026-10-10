Bexar County deputies search for suspect after shooting leaves one dead

Early Morning Gunfire Leaves One Dead Outside Hookah Lounge

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed and dangerous suspect following an early Saturday morning shooting outside an east Bexar County hookah lounge that left one man dead and another injured. Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 5 a.m. in the 6200 block of Binz Engleman Road.

Dispute Erupts in Crowded Parking Lot

Investigators arrived to find a chaotic parking lot where several groups had gathered outside the establishment. According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, two men broke away from the crowd brandishing weapons before gunfire erupted. Authorities are operating on the speculation that the fatal confrontation sparked over a woman.

Victims Found With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

A 33-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, neck, and head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Salazar noted that the victim had a gun in his hand when deputies arrived. Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man was discovered inside a vehicle on the opposite side of the building with two gunshot wounds to the upper body. Emergency crews transported him to a hospital, where he was listed as alert and talking.

Suspect Flees on Foot as Evidence Disappears

The gunman fled the scene on foot. Salazar described the suspect as wearing all white and a bucket hat. Investigators subsequently received a report of a firearm discovered in a yard roughly a mile and a half away. While authorities are examining whether the recovered weapon connects to the homicide, Salazar indicated that the suspect may have escaped in that general direction.

No weapons were recovered directly at the scene. Salazar shared that someone most likely picked up the evidence, including the firearms, before deputies secured the area. Law enforcement detained six individuals for questioning, including people who livestreamed the incident on social media.

Establishment Targeted by Prior Law Enforcement Calls

Salazar stated that the hookah lounge has generated a high volume of calls for service, which includes multiple shootings over the past year.

Authorities urge anyone possessing information regarding the suspect or the shooting to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office directly at 210-336-6000 or via email at [email protected].