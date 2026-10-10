Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra to Finally Introduce DC Dimming for Eye Strain Relief

Samsung is preparing to eliminate a persistent design complaint by bringing hardware DC dimming to the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, finally tackling the screen flicker and eye strain linked to the Pulse Width Modulation used on devices such as the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Escaping the Flicker of Pulse Width Modulation

For years, Samsung mobile displays have relied on Pulse Width Modulation to adjust screen brightness. This technique dims the panel by rapidly cycling the screen background lighting or self-emitting pixels on and off at high frequencies. While most users barely notice the rapid flashing, it often triggers eye strain, fatigue, and headaches for individuals sensitive to display flicker, especially when reading in dark rooms. Even the recent Galaxy S26 Ultra relies on this traditional method.

DC dimming takes a completely different physical approach by lowering the actual electrical current going to the pixels. This technique reduces overall display brightness smoothly without creating invisible strobe effects. Implementing true DC dimming is notoriously difficult on modern panels featuring variable refresh rates, often requiring a hybrid approach where medium to high brightness levels use DC while low-brightness levels switch back to PWM. Despite the engineering hurdle, fresh display leaks indicate that Samsung is preparing to bring this technology to its top-tier handsets.

Display Tiering and the M16 Architecture

The upcoming hardware changes point to a clear split across the device family. The base Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus will utilize Samsung’s M14+ OLED material, while the premium S27 Pro and S27 Ultra will upgrade to the latest M16 display architecture. Combining superior M16 OLED efficiency with true DC dimming hardware could make these flagship screens significantly more comfortable to look at during late-night reading sessions.

Retaining Exclusive Privacy Hardware

Alongside the panel overhaul, leaks indicate that the specialized Privacy Display feature introduced in the Galaxy S26 Ultra will stick around exclusively on the S27 Pro and S27 Ultra. Retaining this complex hardware feature is a notable investment, particularly alongside the addition of DC dimming.

Health Collaborations and Software Fine-Tuning

Hardware changes are only part of the upcoming strategy. Tech tipster WalleGalaxy shared on X that Samsung is actively collaborating with various health and safety firms to understand how to lessen eye strain problems experienced in earlier models.

Photo: androidheadlines.com

The S27 Pro | S27 Ultra displays support DC dimming, which helps reduce eye strain. Samsung is collaborating with various safety firms to understand how to lessen eye strain problems experienced in earlier models. The Eye Comfort Shield will continue to enhance its performance. — Walle (@WalleGalaxy) October 9, 2026

This collaboration aims to fine-tune the built-in Eye Comfort Shield software to further reduce visual fatigue alongside the new display hardware. While official launch dates remain months away, these developments suggest a concerted effort to tackle display comfort across high-end devices.