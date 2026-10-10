Christy Cham launched CHAM to offer upgraded everyday basics

CHAM founder Christy Cham is reshaping everyday wardrobes with her new better-than-basics line of long sleeves, tees, dresses, skirts, pants, cardigans, and more, already embraced by prominent stars like Ariana Grande and Khloé Kardashian. Blending a background in film costume design with ’90s supermodel inspiration, Cham launched the brand in 2023 to fill a gap for high-end essentials.

The Essentials Takeaway

CHAM launched in 2023 under founder and former costume designer Christy Cham, offering upgraded everyday staples like long sleeves, tees, dresses, skirts, pants, and cardigans.

The line draws heavy inspiration from ’90s style icons such as Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, and Claudia Schiffer, with specific designs even named after them.

The brand expanded its footprint by launching a new undergarment line celebrated on October 3 at Body Shop in West Hollywood, California.

From Martin Scorsese Sets to ’90s Supermodel Muses

Before stepping into the fashion retail space, Cham built a technical foundation working as a costume designer on film sets alongside renowned directors, including Martin Scorsese. That behind-the-scenes experience gave the designer a front-row seat to the distinct power of a well-executed outfit. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Cham noted that working in film taught her how clothing alters both visual perception and personal confidence.

When mapping out the initial concept for CHAM, the founder looked straight to the effortless wardrobes of late-20th-century fashion icons. The label’s core philosophy leans heavily into the clean, unfussy aesthetics championed by Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, and Claudia Schiffer. Cham deliberately named several key designs after these exact muses to honor the era’s focus on pristine fit and superior fabric.

Engineering Second-Skin Fabrics and Precise Silhouettes

Translating cinematic standards into everyday wear meant developing a custom material that could bridge the gap between basic comfort and luxury appeal. Cham wanted a proprietary fabric that felt like a second skin while maintaining structural integrity. Working under studio lights on film sets taught her that minor wardrobe flaws amplify dramatically on screen, making her a strict perfectionist regarding proportions, stretch, and opacity.

The resulting silhouettes incorporate subtle design details—such as keyhole necklines, slits, off-the-shoulder styles, cutouts, and mini lengths—to elevate standard garments. The color palette spans restrained tones like red, brown, black, cream, navy, orange, and green. These shades are intentionally selected to make mixing, matching, and getting dressed seamless for the consumer.

Brand Element Design Influence Key Offerings Launch Year 2023 Better-than-basics apparel Primary Muses ’90s Supermodels (Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer) Named-after-icon silhouettes Recent Expansion West Hollywood Event (Oct. 3) Undergarments and playful charms

Expanding Into Intimates and Whimsymaxxed Accessories

Building on the success of its core apparel, the label recently pushed its product catalog one layer deeper. On October 3, Cham celebrated the official launch of the brand’s new undergarment line at the Body Shop in West Hollywood, California. Designed to remain invisible under tight or sheer clothing, the intimates collection mirrors the brand’s ethos of simple yet confident sensuality.

For customers looking to personalize their wardrobes further, CHAM also offers a wide variety of charms. Inspired by contemporary accessorizing trends often associated with whimsymaxxing, these playful additions allow wearers to snap whimsical charms directly onto skirts, tops, or bags, injecting a dose of lighthearted fun into high-end essentials.