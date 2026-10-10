LA Continuum of Care meeting canceled after high voter turnout crashes Zoom

An abrupt cancellation was forced when an online session of the Los Angeles Continuum of Care board was overwhelmed by digital capacity limits, as over 1,500 prospective voters registered for the Friday meeting to select a successor for the essential responsibilities of the troubled Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

A Membership Rule Meets a Mayoral Blast Message

Under the board’s unusual charter, all registrants were eligible to vote merely because of their interest in homelessness. That massive influx of participants was engineered by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who used her communication channels to broadcast a message encouraging individuals to attend the Zoom meeting and reject the board’s proposal.

The board had recommended that Los Angeles County assume the core duties currently handled by LAHSA. Over cries of foul from attendees who came in person to the downtown meeting room, the board’s attorney, Shayla Myers, announced the cancellation because the Zoom channel had a capacity of only 1,000.

Later, the board issued a formal statement explaining the disruption. “The vote had to be continued today to ensure that all LA CoC members would be able to participate, given an unexpectedly high number of individuals who joined the online meeting,” the board stated.

A Federal Mandate and a High-Stakes Legal Battle

The cancellation deepens a crisis over the region’s federally mandated homelessness functions. The management of the yearly homeless count, the database monitoring every encounter with unhoused individuals, the coordination system deciding housing placements, and the duty of filing federal funding applications for numerous local organizations are all up in the air.

The Trump administration initiated the turmoil in June by suspending LAHSA from carrying out those roles, pointing to past mismanagement and potential fraud. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development declared that local homeless service providers would have to apply directly to it for funding.

LAHSA contested the move in federal court. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter issued a temporary stay on the suspension, maintaining LAHSA’s position temporarily while granting a 60-day window to select a successor to take over its responsibilities. Following an appeal that upheld the ruling, responsibility fell upon the Continuum of Care—a loosely structured body featuring a board and open membership that historically acted as an extension of LAHSA yet held the legal authority to appoint or dismiss the agency.

Judge Carter ordered the CoC to report on its recommendations and set Oct. 27 as the date to name the new agency. The CoC board hired outside consultants to run an emergency bidding process. While the City of Los Angeles applied for the homeless database and matching system, it scored below Los Angeles County, which applied for all four functions and won the board’s recommendation.

Blame, Backlash, and the Path Forward

Following the cancellation, Mayor Bass and four City Council members issued a joint statement lambasting the board for a failure that disenfranchised members.

“Without collaboration and transparency, management of this complex issue will continue to falter, and worse, our unhoused neighbors will continue to suffer,” the statement read, adding that Angelenos were silenced.

Defending against the backlash, CoC board chair Ben Kay asserted that the board could not have foreseen the mayor and City Council leveraging their vast media networks to drive public participation in opposing the proposal. Kay suggested that criticizing the board plays directly into the hands of HUD, which initiated the regional upheaval.

In a separate statement released Saturday, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath called the failure to hold the meeting unacceptable and warned that it erodes public trust. Horvath noted that the county remains prepared to partner with every local city to address concerns and confirmed that the county has committed to ensuring the City of Los Angeles maintains access to the database and matching system at a minimum.

The CoC board is actively working to upgrade its Zoom account, though a new date for the continuation of the vote has not yet been announced.