Android Police essay examines CalibRaw as a free Lightroom alternative

In an essay published by androidpolice.com, a casual photography enthusiast examined CalibRaw, a free and open-source RAW photo editor that replicates Adobe Lightroom’s core functionality, offering a viable zero-cost alternative to Adobe’s nearly $120 annual subscription model.

Evaluating the CalibRaw Interface and Toolset

The author noted that CalibRaw delivers a user experience remarkably similar to Adobe Lightroom, allowing users to transition without consulting introductory documentation. The application’s GitHub repository designates the software as a “Free, open source Lightroom-style RAW editor.” Users encounter an array of familiar sliders and foundational manipulation tools, including Light, Color, Tone Curve, Color Grading, Color Mixer, Effects, Masks, Lens Correction, and HDR Merging.

Furthermore, the software incorporates local AI-driven object removal. Because the algorithm executes locally on the host device rather than relying on external servers, users can edit RAW files without transmitting dense image data to cloud storage infrastructure.

Workflow Capabilities and Library Management

Efficiency features form a core component of the software package. The author highlighted the Presets functionality, which permits the creation of custom adjustment groups, masks, and profile choices that can be deployed across an entire collection of images. Non-destructive editing ensures that original RAW files remain unaltered, enabling the generation of multiple sequential versions from a single source file.

Library organization is managed via a dedicated Sort & Filter utility. Users can categorize image assets according to criteria such as capture date, filename, file size, flags, star ratings, and file type differentiation between RAW and JPEG formats.

Cross-Platform Availability on Android Hardware

Beyond desktop environments, CalibRaw provides a companion mobile application for Android devices. The author observed that the Android release is available at no cost and requires no financial transaction to unlock specific features, standing in contrast to Adobe’s mobile pricing structure.

While the mobile edition lacks the expansive feature set of its desktop counterpart, it supports essential tools like Presets, Curves, Masks, and automated straightening. The software handles standard consumer image formats including JPEG, PNG, and HEIC, alongside raw mobile DNG files.

The author concluded that despite minor stability concerns typical of rapidly developing software, the absence of subscription fees and the inclusion of comprehensive editing tools make CalibRaw an effective replacement for Lightroom.