Arabella Olivia Clark Stars in Other Mommy and The Housemaid

Ten-year-old actress Arabella Olivia Clark stars as Bela in Other Mommy, which debuted at No. 1 and earned $12.6 million domestically on its opening day. Directed by Rob Savage, the feature film pairs Clark with Jessica Chastain and Jay Duplass while establishing the young performer as a rising presence in the genre.

The Bottom Line

Arabella Olivia Clark secured her first leading feature film role in Other Mommy, portraying a young girl terrorized by a sinister doppelgänger.

The Rob Savage-directed release opened at No. 1 with a $12.6 million domestic opening day.

Beyond her breakout role, Clark maintains a mentorship connection with Mckenna Grace.

Facing Fears in Other Mommy

Released on a Friday, Other Mommy dominated the domestic box office immediately, bringing in $12.6 million on its opening day alone, as reported by Variety. The release features Clark as Bela, the daughter of Ursula, played by Jessica Chastain, and Russ, played by Jay Duplass. The central terror of the narrative revolves around a sinister entity mirroring the mother’s appearance, known as the titular Other Mommy. Despite the terrifying subject matter on screen, Clark approaches the genre with genuine enthusiasm. Speaking about what frightens her in real life, Clark told Variety, “I love spiders. I love snakes. I like all the creepy stuff. I love the dark, so I don’t really know what I would be afraid of.” Her mother, Rachel Clark, noted during the interview that her daughter consistently demonstrates an adventurous spirit across every casting endeavor.

Prior to landing the role of Bela, Clark prepared extensively by reading the film’s source material, Josh Malerman’s 2024 novel Incidents Around the House, finishing the text in just three days. Her preparation also extends to physical demands on set. Alongside her role in Paul Feig’s 2025 film The Housemaid—where she played a younger version of Amanda Seyfried’s character—Clark performed stunts for Other Mommy. These included acrobatics, flips, and extensive underwater work inside a massive 20-foot-deep pool tank. Rachel Clark acknowledged that watching her daughter participate in the pitch-black, pyrotechnic-heavy water sequences was an anxiety-producing experience for a parent, while Clark herself embraced the physical challenges.

Balancing Set Life With Mentorship and Academic Observation

Behind the scenes, Clark spent significant downtime with co-star Jessica Chastain, observing the actress balance parenting, filming, and studying for Harvard. Clark also shares a professional and personal connection with Mckenna Grace. According to Rachel Clark, Mckenna Grace reached out directly to offer mentorship, establishing an online dialogue to help guide the young performer through the realities of growing up inside the entertainment industry. While Clark looks forward to meeting Grace in person, she is already eyeing future projects outside of horror, expressing a strong desire to venture into science fiction, space exploration narratives, and potential collaborations inspired by Steven Spielberg and Project Hail Mary.

Project Title Release Year Director / Studio Key Cast / Role Other Mommy 2026 Rob Savage / Universal Pictures Arabella Olivia Clark, Jessica Chastain, Jay Duplass The Housemaid 2025 Paul Feig Arabella Olivia Clark (Young Amanda Seyfried), Amanda Seyfried