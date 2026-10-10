Cine Latino Festival Brings Film, Culture, and Community to Minneapolis

Running from October 7 to 11, 2026, the 14th annual Cine Latino Film Festival in Minneapolis centers its Saturday programming at The Main Cinema in St. Anthony Main around cultural identity, migration, and community connection, featuring screenings like Misha Vallejo’s documentary Eco de luz and Joaquín del Paso’s drama El jardín que soñamos, stpaulpublishing.com reported.

The Festival’s Core Offerings

Diverse Cinema: The event showcases over two dozen films in Spanish and Portuguese, including international entries like Chile’s Oscar submission The Meltdown (stpaulpublishing.com).

The event showcases over two dozen films in Spanish and Portuguese, including international entries like Chile’s Oscar submission The Meltdown (stpaulpublishing.com). Community Engagement: Free outdoor markets, local food trucks, and traditional Peruvian and Aztec dance performances accompany the screenings under the Third Avenue bridge.

Free outdoor markets, local food trucks, and traditional Peruvian and Aztec dance performances accompany the screenings under the Third Avenue bridge. Cultural Bridges: Artistic director Hebe Tabachnik emphasizes that the festival uses cinema to build understanding and spaces for connection outside the theater.

Saturday Screenings at The Main Cinema

The Saturday lineup kicks off early with community events before moving into a robust slate of narrative and documentary features. Later in the afternoon, Joaquín del Paso’s El jardín que soñamos examines the intersection of environmental fragility and the migration journey of a Haitian family crossing Mexico.

As evening approaches, the schedule shifts to suspense and high-profile international cinema. At 7 p.m., Manuela Martelli’s El deshielo transports audiences to 1992 Chile, pairing a youthful friendship with the dark undercurrents of a nation moving past dictatorship. The night concludes at 9:15 p.m. with Jonás Cuarón’s Campeón Gabacho, starring Juan Daniel García Treviño, Rosario Dawson, Cheech Marin, and Rubén Blades, which follows a young Mexican migrant navigating New York City through boxing and personal perseverance.

Expanding Beyond the Screen in Minneapolis

Complementing the film schedule, the 14th edition of the festival bridges cinematic art with local commerce and live performance. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., artist Marco Guero leads a free block printing activity, followed by a screening of Carlos Saura’s adaptation of Federico García Lorca’s Bodas de sangre. Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., an emerging market organized in partnership with the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Minnesota brings local vendors, artists, and food trucks to the historic St. Anthony Main district.

Artistic director Hebe Tabachnik notes that these multifaceted gatherings are designed to foster deep community ties. St. Paul Publishing highlighted that the festival has grown from a modest project inside the Minneapolis International Film Festival into a major cultural celebration across the Twin Cities, utilizing art to connect local residents with broader Latin American perspectives.

Event Detail Information Festival Dates October 7–11, 2026 Primary Venue The Main Cinema, 115 SE Main Street, Minneapolis Edition 14th Annual Cine Latino Film Festival Key Partners MSP Film Society, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Minnesota, MLatino Media, El Minnesota de Hoy

Connecting Local Identity to Global Narratives

The festival’s programming goes beyond traditional viewing by anchoring international stories directly to the experience of living in Minnesota. Alongside Latin American imports, the lineup features localized works such as Martín Blanco’s short film Nuestro Norte, which investigates identity and leadership through the voices of five prominent Latino leaders in the state, as reported by stpaulpublishing.com.

By blending international arthouse titles—such as Diego Luna’s Ashes and the SXSW-recognized Daughters of the Forest—with grassroots community markets and dance showcases from groups like Mi Perú and Mexica Yolot, the 2026 event solidifies its role as a vital cultural anchor in the region.