The public outcry and intense media spotlight following the New Year’s tragedy in Crans-Montana, which claimed 41 lives and left 115 injured, have triggered a judicial counter-offensive.

A New Investigation Targets Leaks and Public Disclosures

Led by Laurent Mosching—delegated by Deputy Attorney General Catherine Seppey—the case file currently sits against unknown persons. It consolidates multiple formal complaints and official reports submitted primarily by defense lawyers representing the suspects. These legal teams argue that the drip of confidential investigative materials, interrogation transcripts, and forensic findings into newsrooms has compromised the integrity of the judicial process. Among the files transferred to Mosching is a formal criminal complaint filed by the Organisation cantonale valaisanne des secours, sparked by the unauthorized public release of audio recordings capturing rescue calls made moments after the fire broke out.

Defense attorneys have flooded the prosecutor’s office with voluminous press portfolios, demanding immediate interventions to plug the leaks and identify the culprits. They contend that the publication of key documents damages the reputations of their clients and influences judicial authorities and witnesses. Despite heightened internal security measures—such as secure digital file transfers and high-security hearings held inside a guarded lecture hall at the Polytechnic of Sion, where police reportedly forced one lawyer to delete a photograph taken mid-session—sensitive details continue to find their way into public view.

The Legal Strategy Behind the Pushback

Behind the legal posturing over leaked documents lies a defense strategy. It is hypothesized that the accused parties’ lawyers may be laying the groundwork to petition the trial judge for a reduction of the penalty. Under Swiss law, specifically Article 47 of the Swiss Penal Code governing the measurement of the penalty, a sustained media campaign and public hostility can be leveraged to argue for reduced penalties for defendants.

By documenting the media storm and challenging the dissemination of confidential records, the defense creates a record of pre-trial prejudice. Investigators are utilizing postal tracking data and metadata from electronic file transfers to trace the source of the disclosures. As the net widens, the scrutiny falls on civil parties who hold access to the case files, but also on journalists to whom, according to some, could be contested the violation of the Swiss penal code regarding the publication of official secret proceedings.

With prosecutors wielding technical tracking tools to unearth how classified documents breach the perimeter of the Sion courthouse, the legal battle in Valais has shifted from the tragedy itself to the information war surrounding it. As the investigation into the leaks deepens, the tension between public transparency and the right to a fair trial remains contested.