Lions Elevate Veteran Safety Jalen Mills for Cardinals Game

The Detroit Lions have finalized their practice squad elevations for the week, making a familiar single roster move ahead of their Sunday afternoon matchup against the Arizona Cardinals by elevating veteran safety Jalen Mills.

As the team navigates a shorthanded secondary, this marks the third straight week that Mills has been brought up from the practice squad. Detroit currently remains without several key defensive contributors in the defensive backfield, with Avonte Maddox on injured reserve, Thomas Harper on injured reserve, and Brian Branch unavailable due to the physically unable to perform list.

Defensive Snaps and Expected Playing Time

Although Mills did not see the field during his initial elevation, his usage ticked upward last week against the Carolina Panthers, where he logged four defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps. Lions coach Dan Campbell noted Wednesday that the veteran is poised for an expanded workload against Arizona now that he has spent several weeks with the team.

I think (Keith) Abney will probably help us out a little bit more here this week. So will Mills. I can see both those guys taking on a bigger role, Campbell said Wednesday.

Roster Implications and Future Outlook

By utilizing all three practice squad elevations for Mills, the Lions have reached the maximum allowed for the veteran safety. To utilize his services again, the organization would be required to sign him to the 53-man roster.

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However, the timing of the schedule offers the team some operational breathing room. Detroit enters a bye week immediately following the Cardinals game, and Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch is expected to be ready by Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers. Consequently, the coaching staff may choose to keep Mills on the practice squad for the time being, though a strong performance on Sunday could lead to a permanent promotion to the active roster.