Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery merge to form Skydance under Ellison

When Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery merged to form Skydance under the leadership of David Ellison, the newly consolidated media giant took ownership of powerhouse franchises like Game of Thrones, the DC Universe, Mission: Impossible, Yellowstone, and Dune. Ellison’s eventual strategy is to combine Paramount+ and HBO Max into a single streaming service, though the immediate short-term plan relies on operating them separately while offering bundling options. While the full technical integration will take time, the eventual merging of their libraries creates a massive combined catalog for television fans.

As subscribers look ahead to a unified platform, certain high-profile titles stand out across both legacy studio ecosystems, ranging from long-running broadcast staples to ambitious new fantasy and comic book adaptations.

Survivor and the Resilience of Broadcast Television

Operating under the Paramount+ umbrella provides streaming access to enduring CBS broadcast content, proving that traditional network television remains a major force. A primary example is Survivor, the reality competition series where strangers battle environmental elements and complete challenges for a cash prize. Guiding contestants since May 2000, host Jeff Probst has kept the show a central fixture of the network.

Survivor is widely credited with elevating the profile of reality television. Its historic first season finale drew an average of over 50 million U.S. viewers—an astronomical figure in today’s fragmented media landscape. With 51 seasons completed, the durable reality juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down on broadcast or streaming.

MobLand and Dutton Ranch Expand Paramount Crime and Drama

For viewers seeking heavy-hitting star power and gritty crime drama, MobLand brings together Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan, with Guy Ritchie serving as executive producer and director. Set in London, the series follows the powerful Harrigan family and their fixer, Harry Da Souza, played by Hardy. Featuring intense violence balanced by Mirren’s comedic timing, the series kicked off its second season ahead of a Paramount+ renewal for a third season.

Meanwhile, Taylor Sheridan’s television empire continues to anchor Paramount’s streaming priorities. Dutton Ranch functions as a sequel to the flagship Yellowstone franchise, following Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they leave Montana to establish a new ranch in Texas. Facing fierce opposition from wealthy rival landowner Beulah Jackson, played by Annette Bening, the series delivers high-stakes family drama for diehard fans of the original saga.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Lanterns Lead the Fantasy and Superhero Slate

Expanding the Game of Thrones television universe, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms adapts the Tales of Dunk and Egg. The series follows Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall (Peter Claffey), a lowly hedge knight who arrives in Ashford to compete in a tournament and takes on a bald boy named Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) as his squire. The production has earned praise for the genuine chemistry between its two lead actors.

In the realm of comic adaptations, the DC Universe television slate continues with Lanterns. Kyle Chandler stars as veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan alongside Aaron Pierre as new recruit John Stewart. The narrative follows the pair to Rushville, Nebraska, to investigate a high school football game shooting complicated by potential extraterrestrial involvement. Rather than an intergalactic space-cop procedural, the series adopts a grounded character-driven approach akin to True Detective.

Harry Potter Adapts All Seven Books for HBO

Among upcoming HBO priorities, the television adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s fantasy novels stands as a monumental long-term investment. HBO intends to adapt all seven books over the course of a decade, focusing closely on the adventures of “The Boy Who Lived.” Season 1, officially titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is scheduled to premiere at Christmas 2026. The production features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron as they begin their education at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.