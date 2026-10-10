Valda Bičkutė Details Difficult Early Motherhood

Lithuanian actress Valda Bičkutė opened up about the psychological toll of her early motherhood experience, describing the initial months as a state where she felt shaken from the inside and unable to construct a simple sentence, as reported by LRT RADIJAS.

The acclaimed theater performer, known for her deeply emotional stage roles, shared that stepping into the most demanding role of her life left her grappling with symptoms akin to a mild form of postpartum depression. Speaking on the LRT RADIJAS program „Pažinimai“, Bičkutė detailed how the arrival of her daughter entirely dismantled her previous reality, plunging her into a period of extreme vulnerability.”

The Reality of Early Motherhood and Stage Demands

Valda Bičkutė described the early months of motherhood as an extreme situation that made her feel as though she was standing in hot water.

The actress admitted that the intensity of her initial anxiety left her temporarily unable to finish basic sentences.

Despite the heavy emotional toll, Bičkutė emphasized that she eventually found stability through the support of her husband and her mother.

The Collision Between Intense Public Theater Work and Private Vulnerability

Yet, the actress contrasts her demanding stage schedule—which frequently requires grueling travel and evening rehearsals across Lithuania—with the stark, unscripted challenges of raising a child.

Reflecting on how her professional life intersects with home life, Bičkutė shared a poignant moment when her daughter expressed sorrow over her long working hours. The actress noted that balancing the deep responsibilities of being a mother with the relentless schedule of theatrical productions remains her hardest daily test. However, she credits her husband for stepping in to manage domestic duties when rehearsals and touring demand her absence.

Aspect of Life Professional Sphere Domestic Sphere Primary Focus Theatrical performance, literature, and audience connection Motherhood, family support, and personal introspection Core Challenge Managing heavy travel schedules and intensive evening rehearsals Coping with early postpartum anxiety and balancing time Support System Collaborative theater peers and artistic mentors Her husband and her mother

Navigating Emotional Recovery and the Search for Positivity

Addressing the psychological hurdles of her postpartum phase, Bičkutė recalled how her family doctor identified her early struggles as signs of a mild form of postpartum depression. The physical sensation of being shaken from the inside out made ordinary communication difficult, forcing her to completely relearn how to navigate daily life. She praised the immense patience of her husband and mother, who remained by her side through the most overwhelming weeks.

Drawing on her theatrical philosophy, where actors must act as healers or magicians who help audiences reconnect with their own souls, Bičkutė ultimately chose to lean into positivity. She stresses that every difficult life experience eventually finds its way back into an artist’s work, transforming personal vulnerability into a deeper capacity for authentic creative expression.