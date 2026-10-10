Volkswagen ID. Tiguan Replaces ID.4 as New Electric SUV

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Tiguan, an all-electric midsize SUV built on the MEB+ platform to replace both the ID.4 and ID.5. Set to launch in Europe in early 2027 with pre-sales opening October 13, the new electric SUV brings a starting price of 42,695 euros alongside physical controls, a traditional SUV stance, and a WLTP-rated driving range of up to 600 kilometers.

Volkswagen is officially sunsetting its first major electric push, moving past the numerical nomenclature of its early EV era by folding two established lines into a single, highly anticipated nameplate. The ID. Tiguan steps in to replace the outgoing ID.4 and ID.5 models, which have sold more than 950,000 units combined since production began in 2020. Company chief executive Thomas Schäfer framed the release by pointing out that the Tiguan is our best-selling model worldwide, and the ID.4 and ID.5 are among our most successful electric cars, adding that the ID. Tiguan brings these two success stories together.

Pre-Sales Launch in Europe at 42,695 Euros

Pre-sales for the European-market ID. Tiguan open next week on October 13 in Germany and several other European markets. The base price is set at 42,695 euros (roughly $44,716 to $48,000 depending on exchange rates). European deliveries and the official vehicle launch are scheduled for early 2027.

Photo: The Autopian

Volkswagen has confirmed that the ID. Tiguan will eventually come to the United States, but local timing, pricing, and specific trim structures remain unannounced. Following the European debut, the company indicated it will share North American details in due course.

Three Powertrains, Up to 600 Kilometers of Range, and Enhanced Towing

Built on an upgraded version of the brand’s modular electric architecture called MEB+, the model is offered in four equipment versions: Trend, Life, Style, and R-Line. The vehicle is produced at Volkswagen’s Emden plant.

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Base RWD (58-kWh battery): Pairs a rear motor pushing 188 horsepower (140 kW) with an LFP battery pack, achieving a WLTP range of up to 450 kilometers. It supports 11 kW AC and up to 105 kW DC charging, completing a 10 to 80 percent charge in about 26 minutes with a top speed of 160 km/h.

Pairs a rear motor pushing 188 horsepower (140 kW) with an LFP battery pack, achieving a WLTP range of up to 450 kilometers. It supports 11 kW AC and up to 105 kW DC charging, completing a 10 to 80 percent charge in about 26 minutes with a top speed of 160 km/h. Long-Range RWD (77-kWh battery): Features a rear motor delivering 282 horsepower (210 kW) and an NMC battery pack, serving as the range champion with a WLTP rating of up to 600 kilometers (approx. 372 to 373 miles).

Features a rear motor delivering 282 horsepower (210 kW) and an NMC battery pack, serving as the range champion with a WLTP rating of up to 600 kilometers (approx. 372 to 373 miles). 4MOTION AWD (77-kWh battery): Utilizes a dual-motor setup generating 295 horsepower (220 kW) alongside the larger 77-kWh battery pack.

Practicality sees a massive jump over the outgoing ID.4. Towing capacity reaches up to 1,800 kg (approx. 3,968 pounds) with the smaller 58-kWh battery, and climbs to 2,000 kg (4,409 pounds) with the 77-kWh battery variants. Drivers also gain a 32-liter front trunk (frunk) alongside a rear cargo volume stretching up to 534 liters. Furthermore, the vehicle supports vehicle-to-load functionality via a PowerSocket adapter connecting to the charging port, allowing the high-voltage battery to power external accessories like an electric grill or e-bikes.

A Complete Interior Overhaul with Physical Buttons and Retro Gauges

Criticism of the button-starved, haptic-heavy interior of the first-generation ID cars has clearly hit home. Volkswagen has completely eliminated touch-sensitive panels and sliders from the cabin. The steering wheel now features real physical buttons, the center stack includes dedicated toggle switches for climate control with knurled detailing, and audio volume is managed through a physical rotary controller. The vehicle is also available with a Digital Key, enabling owners to lock, unlock, and start the SUV using a compatible smartphone.

Photo: CarBuzz

“The softer crossover design of the predecessors has given way to a powerful SUV design with a strong visual presence. Precise lines and tightly sculpted surfaces lend it additional stability and quality. As a result, the new model looks like a vehicle from the premium segment. In addition, Volkswagen is returning to classic pull-style door handles with the ID. Tiguan.” Volkswagen Just Replaced the ID.4 — Meet the New Electric Tiguan! Volkswagen

The dashboard layout features a 10.0-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver, a 15.0-inch central infotainment screen, and an optional 12.0-inch passenger-side display — marking a first for a European Volkswagen. Drivers can also select a nostalgic virtual garage theme for the digital displays, replicating the classic gauges and warning lights of historical models including the Mk1 Golf, Mk2 Golf Country, Mk4 Golf, a first-generation Tiguan, a Race Touareg, and the Beetle. Exterior paint options include Marble Grey, Jeans Blue, Glacier White, Pomegranate Red, Scale Silver, and Grenadille Black, with a sportier R-Line configuration distinguished by bespoke 21-inch wheels, unique bumper covers, vertical air curtains with LED daytime running lights, and interior elements like a 480-watt Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, and power-adjustable front seats with massage, memory, and ventilation.