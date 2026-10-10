Brazil files lawsuit against Shell over 2024 floods

In a legal first for climate accountability, Brazil’s public prosecutor’s office has filed a lawsuit against energy giant Shell, demanding roughly 96 million euros in damages for the devastating 2024 floods in Rio Grande do Sul. The historic action targets the company’s contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions.

The legal filing, brought against Shell Brasil alongside the NGO Instituto Preservar, seeks 270 million Brazilian reals for moral and environmental damages, matched by an identical sum for material losses. According to court documents, prosecutors argue that the multinational firm bears responsibility for climate-induced disasters due to its historical footprint, which accounts for two percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The catastrophe in question struck the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul during April and May of 2024. Unprecedented deluges left nearly 200 people dead, forced half a million residents to flee their homes, and inflicted material destruction of unprecedented scale.

A Groundbreaking Precedent in Climate Litigation

The lawsuit explicitly ties Shell’s commercial activities—spanning the extraction, production, and marketing of fossil fuels—to its historical and ongoing share of global emissions. By shifting the legal focus from local weather anomalies to corporate contributions to global warming, the state prosecutors are testing a novel pathway for attributing liability.

This courtroom challenge in South America is part of a broader, accelerating wave of international climate litigation. Communities and affected populations worldwide are increasingly turning to the judiciary.

Case / Legal Action Target Entity Jurisdiction Core Claim Rio Grande do Sul Floods Shell Brasil Brazil 96 million euros in damages for 2024 fatal floods Typhoon Victims’ Claim Shell United Kingdom Compensation sought by Filipino survivors of extreme weather Pakistani Farmers’ Suit RWE & Heidelberg Materials Heidelberg Land Court, Germany Compensation for 2022 catastrophic monsoon floods (filed Dec 2025) Peruvian Farmer Case RWE Higher Regional Court, Hamm, Germany Found fundamental liability for climate damage in Peru (May 2025 ruling)

Global Reach of Transnational Climate Claims

As international pressure mounts, energy corporations face mounting legal battles far beyond Brazilian borders. In the United Kingdom, typhoon survivors from the Philippines have initiated legal actions against Shell.

Meanwhile, European courts are grappling with similar transnational demands. In Germany, farmers from Pakistan filed a lawsuit in December 2025 before the Heidelberg Land Court against the energy company RWE and the company Heidelberg Materials. Their claim seeks compensation for damages suffered during the catastrophic floods in 2022.

These cases build upon foundational legal precedents, most notably the climate lawsuit of the Peruvian farmer Saúl Luciano Lliuya against the energy company RWE. Although the Higher Regional Court in Hamm dismissed Lliuya’s specific claim in May 2025, the court established a fundamental responsibility of large energy companies for climate damage in Peru in the proceedings.

As courts in Brazil, Germany, and the United Kingdom continue to evaluate these liability arguments, the legal boundary between corporate emissions and localized climate disasters is shifting beneath the energy sector’s feet.