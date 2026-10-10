Václav Mikulášek and Václav Sivák Clash Over Finances Ahead of Fight Night Challenge 12

Combat sports veterans Václav Mikulášek and Václav Sivák traded insults and physical blows during a volatile press conference on Thursday, October 8, ahead of their December 12 bout at the Tipos Arena in Bratislava, escalating a rivalry fueled by public disputes over financial compensation and stark weight discrepancies.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Weight Class Disparity: The upcoming boxing match is sanctioned at a 95-kilogram (approx. 209 pounds) limit, forcing Sivák to scale up significantly from his usual 70-kilogram division, while Mikulášek enters with a natural mass advantage from his professional MMA career spent in the division up to 84 kilograms.

Financial Disputes and Press Conference Escalation

Mikulášek further boasted about his early earnings, stating that he has been gainfully employed since age 16 and managed to earn 100 to 150 thousand—or possibly 200 thousand—per month at ages 17 or 18.

As reported by Ruik, Sivák attempted to shove the heavier opponent away, but the physical impact caused Sivák to stagger backward due to the substantial mass difference between the two competitors. Security details quickly intervened to separate the fighters as verbal threats regarding dental damage and physical retaliation continued. During the exchange, Sivák promised to break his opponent’s ribs in the first two rounds, while Mikulášek responded by proposing a bet and stepping closer. After Sivák’s failed push, he threatened to knock out Mikulášek’s artificial teeth and even attempted a kick at Mikulášek, though he failed to reach his target.

Weigh-In Dynamics and Athletic Backgrounds

The athletic contrast between the two competitors defines the narrative of the December 12 matchup. Sivák enters the ring holding an undefeated record and championship status within RFA, typically competing in divisions hovering around 70 kilograms. However, Centrum.cz noted that Sivák faces an immediate hurdle on October 17 at RFA 34 in Žilina, where he is scheduled to meet Brandon Fos—a two-time Enfusion champion with a 29-3 record who previously defeated Tadeáš Růžička—in pursuit of his 37th career victory before shifting focus to the heavier bout in Bratislava.

Photo: Centrum.cz

Mikulášek, renowned for his tenure in Oktagon MMA and a high-profile bout against Karlos Vémola at Oktagon 19 in December 2020 where Vémola defeated him via first-round submission, brings extensive experience in heavier weight divisions, recently securing a title win in Clash against Karlos Benda. Tiscali.cz highlighted that Sivák publicly acknowledged the extreme weight gap, estimating Mikulášek to be approximately 20 kilograms heavier while characterizing his adversary as a novice in pure boxing terms.

Photo: Tiscali.cz

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