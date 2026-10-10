President Lee Jae-myung halts South Korea CPTPP application

South Korea’s decade-long diplomatic and economic hesitation over joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has taken a sharp, restrictive turn. President Lee Jae-myung directly ordered relevant government ministries to halt preparations for submitting an official application within the year, stepping in just a month after the administration formally revived discussions on the matter.

The sudden political U-turn has intensified domestic anxieties about the country’s trade future. With the CPTPP requiring unanimous consent from all existing member states for any new admission, policy analysts point out that every month of delay grants a growing bloc of nations more leverage, effectively raising the barriers to entry for Seoul.

A Familiar Pattern of Policy Retraction Under Domestic Pressure

The path toward joining the CPTPP has a long history of political starts and stops. Past administrations weighed entry into the mega-free trade agreement as early as 2013 and 2021. Under the previous administration led by Moon Jae-in, the government officially set a course for membership in 2021, culminating in a formal decision at an April 2022 macroeconomic ministers’ meeting. However, that momentum dissolved as legislative delays, intense pushback from agricultural and fisheries groups, and upcoming local elections stalled the required parliamentary reports.

The current administration has bypassed even those procedural milestones. Barely a month after reviving the debate in late August 2026, President Lee instructed the cabinet during a cabinet meeting to start dialogues from scratch without a predetermined conclusion, culminating in the formal directive to shelve any application for the remainder of the year. The decision followed surging protests from agricultural organizations and widespread domestic friction.

The executive intervention reflects a high-stakes domestic clash between export-oriented macroeconomic strategies and foundational food security. Proponents of joining the trade pact highlight its broad structural benefits, while critics emphasize the immediate localized costs.

Economic Trade-Offs Between Manufacturing Gains and Agricultural Losses

Government impact assessments released by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy project a net positive trajectory for South Korea’s macroeconomic indicators should the country eventually join the pact. Projections indicate that the country’s real gross domestic product (GDP) would rise by 0.38% over baseline forecasts within a decade of the agreement taking effect. Furthermore, the manufacturing sector anticipates an average annual production increase of between 6.3 trillion and 6.7 trillion won over a 15-year period.

Photo: 조선일보

Service industries and digital trade sectors also stand to benefit significantly. Associations representing cosmetics, fashion, retail, and financial services point out that membership would unlock high-growth emerging markets like Mexico and Vietnam while reinforcing intellectual property protections for South Korea’s expanding cultural and digital contents exports.

Conversely, the projected losses are heavily concentrated in primary industries. Government estimates show that over a 15-year horizon, annual agricultural production would drop by 710 billion won, forestry output by 60.6 billion won, and fisheries output by 81.7 billion won.

The Shrinking Window and Expanding Barriers of Global Trade Blocs

While domestic political considerations dictate the current pause, the international trade architecture continues to evolve without South Korea. When Seoul last pursued membership actively in 2022, the CPTPP comprised 11 nations. That number grew to 12 when the United Kingdom formally joined in 2024. Membership expansion shows no signs of slowing; Costa Rica concluded accession talks in May 2026, Uruguay remains deep in negotiations, and nations including Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates are engaged in preliminary discussions. China, which submitted its application in 2021, continues to press its case.

Photo: 머니투데이

Because the CPTPP functions on a strict consensus model, every newly admitted member gains an individual veto over prospective applicants. As reported, each delay expands the roster of governments with which Seoul must individually negotiate market access terms and bilateral concessions, making the ultimate hurdle progressively higher.

As the administration prioritizes rebuilding trust with agricultural sectors over advancing multilateral trade integration, the debate exposes the enduring difficulty of balancing global export competitiveness against domestic food sovereignty.