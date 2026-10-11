Book Desa Potato Head Bali for Exclusive Perks and Dining Credits

Desa Potato Head in Seminyak, Bali, has announced an exclusive booking incentive for American Express Gold and Platinum cardmembers, offering tiered property credits, room upgrades, and complimentary daily breakfast for stays booked before November 30, 2026.

Booking Parameters at Desa Potato Head

Bookings must be completed by November 30, 2026.

Eligible travel must be completed by March 31, 2027.

Gold and Platinum Cardmembers can secure bookings by calling 0800 917 8054 through The Hotel Collection.

Stays require a minimum duration of two nights to trigger cardmember benefits.

Property Amenities and Guest Programming in Seminyak

Located at Petitenget 51B in Badung, Bali, Desa Potato Head functions as a beachfront creative village spanning hospitality, art, music, design, wellness, and community infrastructure. Accommodations at the property feature handcrafted furnishings, private outdoor spaces such as balconies, terraces, or courtyards, and select suites equipped with private plunge pools and Indian Ocean views.

The site incorporates comprehensive sustainability programming, including a complimentary Waste Tour where guests inspect waste-management initiatives. Hands-on workshops allow visitors to produce recycled candles, bracelets, natural dyes, and other handcrafted items. Culinary operations across the Desa include Kaum for regional Indonesian cuisine, Ijen for seafood, Tanaman for plant-based dishes, and Dome for wine and shareable plates. Additional venues include The Beach Club, Sunset Park, a beachfront pool, a fitness center, and Desa Spa.

Cardmember Benefits and Structural Value

Gold Card Members staying two or more nights receive specific tier-dependent perks. These include a room upgrade upon arrival subject to availability, though certain room categories remain excluded from this tier. Cardmembers also receive a complimentary US$100 credit for eligible charges across food and beverage, spa treatments, and other on-property accounts, alongside complimentary minibar access without replenishments during the stay.

Daily breakfast for two is included, valued at no less than $60 per room per day, with service and exact value varying by property. For holders of American Express (NYSE: AXP) Platinum cards, a representative variable APR of 685.3% applies.

Benefit Category Gold Card Member Allocation Operational Condition Minimum Stay 2+ Nights Required to activate package benefits Property Credit US$100 value Applicable to food, beverage, and spa charges Daily Breakfast Included for two Valued at minimum $60 per room per day Minibar Access Complimentary No on-site replenishments during stay

Additional Travel Portfolio Integration

The promotion runs alongside parallel hotel offerings managed through card portfolios. Eligible members can access an additional US$200 property credit for Conrad Hotels & Resorts bookings completed by June 25, 2027, for travel concluding by June 30, 2027.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.