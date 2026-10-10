Los Angeles Dodgers command analyst support as 2026 MLB postseason opens

As the 2026 MLB postseason bracket opens ahead of the World Series in late October, the Los Angeles Dodgers command significant support from analysts despite vulnerabilities. The defending two-time champions added Tarik Skubal, Edwin Díaz, and Kyle Tucker, though experts like CBS Sports writers present contrasting championship projections.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Rotation Value: The Dodgers feature a high-end starter group including Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow, driving up postseason fantasy appeal.

The Dodgers feature a high-end starter group including Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow, driving up postseason fantasy appeal. Bullpen Depth: Improved bullpen performance for Los Angeles removes their primary historical weakness, stabilizing late-inning relief markets.

Improved bullpen performance for Los Angeles removes their primary historical weakness, stabilizing late-inning relief markets. Roster Vulnerabilities: Analyst concerns over Shohei Ohtani’s physical status and an older core introduce variance into World Series futures.

Playoff Bracket Layout and First-Round Byes

The 2026 MLB playoff field features the American League top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays and second-seeded Cleveland Guardians earning first-round byes, alongside the National League top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers and second-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers, as outlined by cbssports.com. Wild Card Series matchups pit the No. 3 Houston Astros against the No. 6 Chicago White Sox and the No. 4 New York Yankees against the No. 5 Boston Red Sox in the American League. In the National League, the No. 3 Atlanta Braves face the No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies, while the No. 4 San Diego Padres match up against the No. 5 Chicago Cubs.

Expert Projections and World Series Predictions

Analyst predictions vary significantly across major networks as the postseason begins. CBS Sports writer Adam Eargle’s bracket projects the Dodgers to defeat the Yankees in the World Series, noting that New York possesses enough pitching and firepower to advance past the AL despite Aaron Judge’s absence, though bullpen fatigue remains a concern. Julian McWilliam projects a Dodgers three-peat by defeating the Rays, factoring in the Padres eliminating the Cubs in the Wild Card round due to late-season momentum. Conversely, Dayn Perry projects the Brewers to defeat the Rays in seven games, fading the Dodgers due to an older and more heavily injured core compared to the previous year. Matt Snyder similarly projects an all-small-market World Series featuring the Brewers and Rays.

Photo: cbssports.com

Evaluating the Contenders and Roster Additions

Bleacher Report notes that the Los Angeles Dodgers enter the postseason backed by an elite roster featuring recent acquisitions Tarik Skubal, Edwin Díaz, and Kyle Tucker alongside their existing championship core. MLB on Fox analyst Dontrelle Willis endorsed the Dodgers pointing to their rotation, timely hitting, and postseason experience. David Ortiz expressed confidence in the team’s sustained dominance, while Austin Green of The Athletic highlighted that the club secured 100 wins during a regular season where they appeared to operate in second gear. Matthew Pouliot of Rotoworld observed that upgraded bullpen metrics effectively neutralized their previous vulnerabilities, solidifying their status among oddsmakers.

Team Seed Path to Series Key Advantage Los Angeles Dodgers NL No. 2 First-Round Bye Star-studded rotation and championship experience Milwaukee Brewers NL No. 1 First-Round Bye Superior bullpen depth and run-prevention roster Tampa Bay Rays AL No. 1 First-Round Bye Balanced small-market roster and strong regular-season finish New York Yankees AL No. 4 Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox Tremendous pitching depth despite offensive injuries

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.