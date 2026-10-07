Dodgers vs. Braves Game 3: How to Watch MLB Division Series 2026 Live

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. With the series tied 1-1, both franchises deploy elite pitching rotations in a high-stakes postseason matchup carrying a 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time first pitch.

Truist Park Hosts a Tied Division Series

October baseball shifts to Atlanta as the Truist Park venue prepares for a capacity crowd of 41,108 fans. The series sits at one game apiece following Sunday’s contest at Dodger Stadium. The Braves capitalized on long-range power to secure a 3-2 victory, leaning on two home runs and a triple. Both teams managed just six hits each, yielding low batting averages of .182 for the Dodgers and .194 for Atlanta. Although Los Angeles recorded a .394 slugging percentage compared to Atlanta’s .290, the Braves capitalized in important moments with the help of a .375 on-base percentage that kept runners on base throughout the night.

The regular season metrics illustrate the strength of these two National League giants. Los Angeles finished the campaign with 100 wins and 62 losses, capturing the National League West crown with a +201 run differential after scoring 801 runs and allowing 600. Atlanta countered with a 94-68 record to claim the National League East title, posting a +116 run differential following 742 runs scored and 626 allowed, confirming a balanced squad capable of winning with both hitting and quality pitching. Only the Milwaukee Brewers, with 103 victories, finished above the Dodgers in the overall regular-season standings, setting up a heavyweight clash between the second and fourth-best records in Major League Baseball.

Starting Pitchers and Lineup Adjustments

Dave Roberts and the Dodgers prepare alterations to their batting order after being stifled during a bullpen game on Sunday, seeking a reaction to avoid potential elimination against the defending two-time champions who look to leverage home-field advantage and momentum. Shohei Ohtani will bat fifth for Los Angeles, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound as the starting pitcher. Yamamoto enters the game backed by a deep pitching rotation that includes Roki Sasaki.

Photo: us.marca.com

Atlanta counters with Chris Sale on the hill, pitching on four days of rest after appearing in relief during the Wild Card Series. The Braves deployed nearly their entire bullpen during their Sunday victory, leaving Didier Fuentes and left-hander Brent Sutter as the primary exceptions. It is unlikely the Braves will need relief depth given their starting pitching announcement.

Broadcast Channels and Global Streaming Options

Viewers can access live coverage across multiple television and digital platforms depending on their geographic region. In the United States, FS1 and FOX Deportes carry the television broadcast, with streaming available via FOX One, Fubo, DIRECTV, and MLB.tv for out-of-market subscribers. In Mexico, fans can watch through FOX+ and FOX One, with a 4:00 PM local Centro time start. Venezuelan audiences can tune into One Baseball Network.