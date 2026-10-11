Senegal: “Apollo” Conjunctivitis Outbreak Saturates Hospitals Ahead of School Year

As 4.5 million students prepare to return to classrooms across Senegal, regional hospitals and neighborhood pharmacies along the Dakar-Touba corridor are grappling with a surge in acute viral conjunctivitis, commonly known as “Apollo.” Health professionals report that the highly contagious infection has been actively spreading for two weeks, causing severe ocular inflammation and eyelid adhesion despite the Ministry of Health and Social Action stating it has received no official nationwide alerts.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What it is: “Apollo” is an acute, highly contagious viral infection of the conjunctiva—the transparent membrane lining the eyelid and covering the white part of the eye.

“Apollo” is an acute, highly contagious viral infection of the conjunctiva—the transparent membrane lining the eyelid and covering the white part of the eye. How it spreads: The virus transmits through ocular secretions, tears, contaminated hands, and shared inanimate surfaces like mobile phones, door handles, keyboards, and towels. Looking an infected person in the eye does not transmit the condition.

The virus transmits through ocular secretions, tears, contaminated hands, and shared inanimate surfaces like mobile phones, door handles, keyboards, and towels. Looking an infected person in the eye does not transmit the condition. What to avoid: Avoid self-medicating with unprescribed antibiotic or traditional eye drops, which can worsen symptoms or mask secondary complications.

Surging Contamination Curves Along the Dakar-Touba Corridor

Frontline medical signals indicate an exponential and unusual rise in infections across multiple regions. At the Centre hospitalier national Matlaboul Fawzaini in Touba, ophthalmologist Dr. Ndèye Niass reports treating between 15 and 20 critical cases over a two-week span, compared to a normal baseline of just two to five cases. Medical platforms in the capital, such as Focus Santé in Cité Keur Gorgui, note that 70 to 80 percent of daily consultations now involve conjunctivitis, hitting peaks of up to eight specific diagnoses per day. Dr. Mouhamadou Moustapha Gningue, an ophthalmologist at the regional hospital of Kaolack, confirms an aggressive dissemination of the virus and urges an immediate strengthening of hygiene protocols.

Transmission Vectors and Preventive Hygiene Measures

Epidemiologists emphasize that breaking popular misconceptions is vital to halting the outbreak. The infection does not travel via eye contact, but relies on material transfer through tears, hands, and high-touch objects like keyboards, mobile phones, and door handles. Because schools naturally feature close contact among students, educational facilities function as primary incubators. Specialists advise school leadership to install accessible running water and soap stations at classroom entry and exit points. At home, families must enforce strict hand disinfection protocols for every member returning from public spaces.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients must strictly avoid the unauthorized use of antibiotic collyres or traditional liquid remedies without professional oversight. The sudden appearance of visual blurring or a sharp drop in visual acuity represents an absolute ophthalmological emergency. In severe manifestations, the "Apollo" virus can directly attack the cornea and cause irreversible vision impairment.

Photo: kawtef.com

Outlook on Regional Healthcare Strain

As medical staff manage overflowing ophthalmology departments, individual vigilance remains the primary barrier against widespread transmission ahead of the school year. Local clinics and pharmacies continue to process high volumes of patients presenting with acute symptoms, underscoring the necessity of strict sanitation practices in households, workplaces, and educational institutions across the country.