Argentina and Chile face friction over Danstar trade route

Diplomatic friction between Argentina and Chile has escalated following the announcement that the Chilean merchant vessel Danstar will reopen a direct maritime trade route from Punta Arenas to the Islas Malvinas in November, bypassing mainland Argentina to supply the islands.

The Bottom Line

Trade Route Restoration: The Easter Island shipping company scheduled the Danstar’s initial voyage for November to re-establish regular commercial service to Puerto Argentino through the Strait of Magellan.

The Easter Island shipping company scheduled the Danstar’s initial voyage for November to re-establish regular commercial service to Puerto Argentino through the Strait of Magellan. Legal and Sovereign Clash: Chilean intelligence flagged potential interceptions under Argentina’s Decree 256/2010, while maritime law experts emphasize that the 1984 Treaty of Peace and Friendship guarantees freedom of navigation.

Chilean intelligence flagged potential interceptions under Argentina’s Decree 256/2010, while maritime law experts emphasize that the 1984 Treaty of Peace and Friendship guarantees freedom of navigation. Geopolitical Leverage: Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno linked bilateral depth to regional stances on the South Atlantic, aiming to block neighboring logistical support for British oil extraction projects like Sea Lion.

The Maritime Route and the Danstar’s November Voyage

The operational catalyst for the renewed diplomatic strain centers on the scheduled November departure of the Danstar. Owned by the shipping firm Easter Island, the Chilean-flagged vessel aims to restore regular freight logistics directly to the inhabitants of the islands. The ship will transit exclusively through the Strait of Magellan rather than navigating the open waters of the Drake Passage.

This commercial reboot arrives despite recent diplomatic handshakes between Javier Milei and José Antonio Kast.

Intelligence Warnings and the 1984 Treaty Framework

Internal assessments from Chilean intelligence agencies, highlighted by BioBioChile, categorized any potential Argentine interdiction of the merchant ship as a critical operational event. Buenos Aires has maintained formal silence regarding physical enforcement, yet the legal mechanism frequently cited by analysts is Decree 256/2010. Signed during the administration of Cristina Kirchner, the decree requires mandatory prior authorization for any vessel navigating between continental ports and the islands across jurisdictional waters.

Maritime legal specialists dismiss the viability of a physical blockade. The Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1984 binds Argentina to guarantee freedom of navigation for all international flags traversing jurisdictional waters toward the Strait of Magellan. Analysts note that unless authorities establish concrete, legally backed grounds for a boarding under the right of visit—such as verified narcotics or contraband trafficking—any aggressive interdiction lacks legal support.

Diplomatic Pressure and the Sea Lion Oil Stakes

Beyond regional supply lines, the diplomatic standoff reflects broader anxieties over hydrocarbon exploration in the South Atlantic. Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno ratcheted up official rhetoric during an address to the Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI). In front of assembled British and Chilean ambassadors, the official asserted that the cooperation level of neighboring states regarding sovereignty disputes will dictate the overall warmth of future bilateral frameworks.

Buenos Aires is actively pressing neighboring capitals to restrict logistical and infrastructural access for British firms operating in the region. Opposition lawmakers recently dispatched formal appeals to the executive branches of Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Chile, requesting that regional ports deny support services to firms such as Navitas and Rockhopper. These entities continue developing the commercial Sea Lion oil project, making regional supply chains a high-stakes arena for economic sovereignty.

Strategic Factor Current Status Key Legal/Diplomatic Instrument Danstar Route Scheduled for November deployment Easter Island Naviera Operations Navigation Rights Guaranteed under bilateral accords Treaty of Peace and Friendship (1984) Argentine Oversight Active diplomatic and jurisdictional monitoring Decree 256/2010 Hydrocarbon Focus Targeting Sea Lion supply chain nodes CARI Ministerial Directives

Unresolved Regional Alignment

As the November departure date approaches, the practical limits of Argentine containment remain visible. Island populations require continuous external lifelines, including specialized medical access and basic provisions, meaning total isolation is not an option. Whether neighboring administrations will capitulate to diplomatic pressure from Buenos Aires or uphold commercial navigation rights under international maritime law remains the central unanswered question for regional stability.

Photo: infobae.com

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