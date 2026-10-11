Aspirin rarely used for colorectal cancer prevention

A survey of 539 German patients with Lynch syndrome reveals that only 6.9 percent use aspirin specifically for cancer prevention, highlighting a wide implementation gap between established clinical evidence and daily patient care, despite high overall awareness of medical screening recommendations.

The LYNX Survey Findings on Aspirin Use in Germany

Global research has shown that individuals with Lynch syndrome from developing colorectal cancer can be safeguarded against this malignancy by consuming Acetylsalicylic acid every day, even when given in small amounts. Yet a survey conducted across Germany between December 2025 and February 2026 shows that actual uptake remains remarkably low.

Researchers from the University Hospital Bonn, the University of Bonn, and the Center for Integrated Oncology Bonn evaluated responses from 539 individuals with the hereditary condition. While about 97 percent of respondents are familiar with specific screening recommendations and nearly all undergo regular colonoscopies, only 10.4 percent reported currently taking the drug, and just 6.9 percent used it specifically for cancer prevention.

According to co-first author Anne-Sophie Layritz of the University Hospital Bonn, the primary reasons behind this low utilization include a lack of prior engagement with the topic, concerns regarding side effects, and uncertainty surrounding the underlying scientific evidence.

Lynch syndrome confers a significantly increased risk of colorectal cancer and other malignancies due to an inherited genetic predisposition. Earlier research through the CAPP2 study established that a comparatively high daily dose of 600 milligrams of Acetylsalicylic acid can significantly reduce long-term colorectal cancer risk in this high-risk patient group.

Photo: oncodaily.com

More recently, the international CaPP3 study suggested that a lower dose of 100 milligrams daily might offer a similar cancer-preventive profile while generating fewer side effects and reducing bleeding complications. However, Robert Hüneburg—who serves as corresponding author, senior physician at Medical Clinic I at the UKB, and researcher at the University of Bonn—pointed out that care must be taken because statistical benchmarks for formal equivalence across the investigations were not satisfied in every single evaluation.

These evolving findings contrast with separate investigations in other cancer settings. For instance, the phase 3 ASAC trial published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology demonstrated that daily low-dose aspirin did not improve disease-free survival or prevent cancer recurrence in patients treated for colorectal cancer that had spread to the liver. As noted by HealthDay, lead author Sheraz Yaqub of the University of Oslo emphasized that such treatments must be tested in rigorous randomized trials before being adopted for new patient populations, while co-principal investigator Kjetil Taskén observed that the anticancer effects of aspirin may depend on the biological and clinical context. Among a total of 466 patients randomized in this double-blind, phase 3, multicentre, placebo-controlled, randomised trial—whose authors include Sheraz Yaqub, Morten Valberg, Bjørn Atle Bjørnbeth, Jon-Helge Angelsen, Kristoffer Watten Brudvik, Ina Andrassy Eilertsen, Richard Fristedt, Claus Wilki Fristrup, Stefan Gilg, Oskar Hemmingsson, Bengt Isaksson, Ingebjørg Soterud Juel, Anders Riegels Knudsen, Peter Nørgaard Larsen, Kim Erlend Mortensen, Inge Christoffer Olsen, Per Sandström, Oddvar Mathias Sandvik, Ernesto Sparrelid, Helena Taflin, Ragnhild A Lothe, and Kjetil Taskén—428 began the study regimen with either a placebo or 160 mg of aspirin taken once daily.

Patient Openness Toward Preventive mRNA Vaccines

Despite the implementation gap surrounding aspirin chemoprevention, the survey uncovered a high degree of willingness among participants to engage with innovative preventive strategies. About three-quarters of those surveyed indicated they could imagine participating in a study investigating a preventive mRNA cancer vaccine.

After receiving additional information about such a vaccine, that proportion increased to approximately 80 percent. Furthermore, more than 92 percent stated they would want to receive such a vaccine if approved in the future, with a majority accepting potential placebo assignments and side effect risks.

These results show just how great the interest is among those affected in innovative prevention options and in actively participating in research.

The study was conducted in collaboration with the self-help organization SemiColon. Researchers emphasize that closing the current gap requires early, structured information and individualized benefit-risk assessments rather than any fundamental reluctance toward prevention among patients.

Aspirin Reduces the Risk of Colorectal Cancer