Google Maps releases limited-edition McLaren F1 racing car icon

Google Maps is rolling out a limited-edition McLaren Formula 1 racing car navigation icon to celebrate the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The digital vehicle skin features the team’s distinct orange and black livery alongside prominent Gemini branding, and remains available for users to claim and apply through app settings until November 23, 2026.

The feature first appeared on October 5 through a silent server-side push rather than an official app update or press release. Outlets including 9to5Google and Android Central spotted the addition within the vehicle icon menus on both iOS and Android devices. Because Google has partnered with McLaren Racing since 2022, the crossover introduces the single-seater aerodynamic silhouette directly into consumer navigation streams.

How Users Can Claim the McLaren F1 Icon on iOS and Android

Applying the custom vehicle marker requires no redemption codes or premium subscriptions. Users on both mobile platforms can access the feature through two distinct configuration methods inside the application interface.

Photo: LINE TODAY

The first method involves starting an active vehicle navigation route. By tapping the standard blue navigation arrow or existing vehicle marker on the active driving screen, a vehicle icon menu appears allowing immediate selection of the McLaren F1 racer. The second method routes through the user account profile. Tapping the account avatar leads to settings, where a dedicated “Your vehicles” submenu hosts the McLaren option beneath the standard car icon choices. Once selected and saved, the custom skin renders directly on connected dashboard displays via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Server-Side Staggered Rollouts and Platform Discrepancies

The availability of the F1 avatar depends entirely on backend server pushes rather than client-side software version numbers. Users operating identical app builds on separate devices frequently experience mismatched availability, where one account populates the McLaren graphic while another displays only standard car models or the default blue arrow.

While Traditional Chinese prompts instruct users to claim the vehicle before November 23, 2026, English and Italian versions designate the graphic as an official team avatar available through that date. Czech terminology specifies that users may utilize the asset until the stated deadline. Despite these regional label differences, technology reports consistently characterize the feature as a temporary promotional skin.

Photo: 瘋先生

Technical Integration and Prior Navigation Easter Eggs

Applying the McLaren skin modifies solely the visual rendering layer of the navigation interface. GPS positioning accuracy, routing calculations, and battery consumption metrics remain identical to the standard application performance.

This release follows a history of temporary navigational easter eggs deployed by Google for specific cultural events. In March 2018, the platform allowed users to replace their navigation arrow with Mario driving a kart for one week in honor of Mario Day. The current McLaren integration similarly ties software aesthetics to live sporting calendars, matching the United States Grand Prix scheduled in Austin from October 22 to October 25, 2026.