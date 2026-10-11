Roman Temple Dedicated to War God Mars Unearthed Under German Forest

Archaeologists working in the Taunus Mountains north of Frankfurt have unearthed the remains of a Roman temple likely dedicated to Mars, the ancient god of war. The discovery emerges from ongoing excavations at the Kapersburg military fort and its neighboring settlement.

Unearthing the Shrine on the Edge of the Roman Frontier

The rectangular structure spans roughly 16 feet long and rests just beneath the topsoil in the wooded foothills of the eastern Taunus Mountains, according to the Hesse State Office for Monument Preservation. Inside, researchers identified a three-walled inner chamber with walls roughly 20 inches thick, which experts believe functioned as a walk-around prayer room accessible via a wooden door or gate and surrounded by covered walkways.

Excavation director Manuel Pieper MA and archaeologist Dr. Kai Mückenberger spearheaded the dig during its third season at the site. The work forms part of a broader investigation into Kapersburg, an auxiliary fort along the Upper Germanic-Rhaetian Limes border zone that holds UNESCO World Heritage status. An auxiliary unit known as the Numerus Nidensium garrisoned the fort for approximately 150 years before the site was abandoned during the Limesfall.

Statue Fragments and Votive Inscriptions Reveal Roman Deities

Physical evidence of the shrine’s divine dedication emerged through fragmented artifacts recovered from the site. Researchers uncovered portions of a Latin inscription naming Mars alongside fragments of a statue likely depicting the war god himself.

Workers also discovered a small statuette of a winged figure holding a palm branch and laurel wreath. Archaeologists identified this piece as Victoria, the Roman goddess of victory. Scholars from the University of Frankfurt, led by Prof. Dr. Markus Scholz, are currently analyzing additional votive stones.

The state of the ruins stems from a unique set of environmental conditions. Because the site remained untouched by agriculture within the forest, archaeological layers directly beneath the topsoil survived intact.

Craft Areas, Redevelopment, and Post-Roman Settlement

Beyond the sacred precinct, the adjacent civilian settlement—known as a vicus—housed merchants, craftsmen, and soldiers’ families. Environmental pressures, including drought, pests, and storms, cleared away sections of the surrounding forest to expose industrial features like blacksmith pits and ovens for drying wheat and baking bread.

Photo: Smithsonian Magazine

Stratigraphic evidence indicates that the Roman military leveled portions of the camp during a restructuring phase, replacing older structures with residential buildings. Furthermore, the discovery of an antique clothing brooch, known as a fibula, alongside handmade pottery suggests the location was used after the Roman military left, with items linked to the Alemanni.