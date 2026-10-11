17 Global Threats Could Cause Human Extinction by 2100

Nuclear conflict and the malicious use of artificial intelligence represent threats of extinction to humanity over the next 75 years, according to a global risk assessment published by The Lancet Commission on 21st Century Global Threats to Health. The evaluation models 17 major hazards impacting future generations.

Evaluating the 17 Global Health Hazards Outlined By The Lancet Commission

The commission report details how humanity could face extinction by the year 2100 if leaders fail to address converging systemic dangers. Prof Christopher Murray, commission co-chair and director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, emphasized that decisions made by leaders today will shape the health and wellbeing of the next generation.

Researchers modeled health loss using disability-adjusted life years, known as Dalys, which calculate the years of good health lost due to early death, sickness, or disability. While the likelihood of nuclear conflict or AI-created biological weapons remains low, their potential consequences are total. An accompanying editorial in The Lancet noted that the scale of harm, should they be realised, would inflict an apocalypse on humanity.

Nuclear conflict carries the risk of triggering a nuclear famine. Such an event would inject enough particles into the upper atmosphere to block sunlight and cause famine. Simultaneously, the malicious use of artificial intelligence presents risks via AI-created biological weapons.

Understanding the Quantifiable Health Impact

Such challenges comprise air pollution, antimicrobial resistance, childhood malnutrition, climate breakdown, conventional conflict, declining overseas aid, high alcohol use, high blood pressure, income inequality, low educational attainment, naturally occurring pandemics, obesity, poor mental health, smoking and unhealthy ageing, all projected to cause more than 1bn cumulative Dalys each beyond extinction-level risks.

The commission specifically analyzed mitigation scenarios for global heating. Action to limit global heating to about 1.8C rather than letting it reach 4.4C could prevent 1.89bn years of healthy life being lost. Ibrahim Abubakar, commission member and professor of infectious disease epidemiology at UCL, explained that the assessment aims to equip policymakers with the magnitudes by which, if they act, they can actually make a difference.

Health burdens varied according to geographic location, with obesity and poor mental health acting as the main dangers in wealthier territories, whereas issues like low educational attainment drove health loss in poorer parts of the world.

Threat Category Projected Impact / Scope Primary Regional Drivers Existential Hazards Nuclear conflict and AI-created biological weapons carry potential for human extinction. Global / Geopolitical Major Catastrophic Risks Exceeds 1bn cumulative Dalys per threat (e.g., climate breakdown, antimicrobial resistance). Varies by socioeconomic development International Aid Reductions Up to 1.5bn Dalys expected before 2100 due to funding cuts. Sub-Saharan Africa (nearly 70% of impact) Climate Mitigation Variance Limiting heating to 1.8C prevents 1.89bn years of lost healthy life compared to 4.4C. Global Public Health

Addressing International Aid Reductions and Regional Vulnerabilities

Financial commitments from wealthy donor nations have seen notable contractions. Over the past year, major donor nations including the US and UK have announced large cuts to aid spending. Up to 1.5bn Dalys could materialize prior to 2100 as a consequence of a major drop-off or complete collapse in international health aid, according to the commission’s findings.

Sub-Saharan Africa bears the brunt of child malnutrition and nearly 70% of the projected health loss stemming from aid reductions. The 35-person commission will share its findings at the World Health Summit in Berlin, Germany, establishing an annual update cycle to incorporate new data and any emerging hazards.

The need for governments to allocate personnel and financial resources toward preparing for, preventing, and anticipating this broader array of threats was highlighted by the expanded evaluation, as Murray noted that the group initially anticipated focusing on three big threats: conflict, climate, and pandemics.

Clinical Implications and Preventive Healthcare Strategies

Investment in technological innovation and the reinforcement of health systems were among the measures advocated by the authors, who pressed leaders to tackle these dangers before they escalated into full-blown crises.

Every Human Extinction Cause Explained in 10 Minutes

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