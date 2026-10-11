Indian authorities detained protesters and leading figures in Nova Délhi on October 10, 2026, during demonstrations against a controversial electoral roll revision that led to the exclusion of approximately 130 million voter registrations. Opposition groups and the youth-led movement accuse the Election Commission of systematic manipulation to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mass Arrests and High-Security Lockdown Across Major Cities

The demonstrations, organized in response to the massive purge of voter registrations initiated last year, drew an immediate and heavy-handed response from law enforcement. The authorities also suspended mobile internet access in the central region and ordered the closure of dozens of metro stations and markets.

Before the protests could officially gather momentum, authorities detained key opposition figures and organizers. Dipke has lived in the United States for two years and had not traveled to India since the movement’s formation.

Alongside Dipke, security forces took more than 2,000 demonstrators into custody in Nova Délhi, with reports noting that some clashes left both protesters and police officers injured, including instances of protesters launching stones at barricades. According to a spokesperson, Onde a polícia prender vocês, continuem o protesto .

Disputed Voter Roll Revisions and Political Polarization

At the heart of the unrest is an extensive revision of the country’s electoral rolls. While the Election Commission maintains that the process is a routine administrative update designed to eliminate duplicate entries, deceased voters, and fraudulent registrations, critics tell a drastically different story.

Opposition parties, student activists, and the Cockroach Janta Party contend that the purging of 130 million voter titles disproportionately targets vulnerable populations and religious minorities, particularly Muslims. Opponents argue that the deletions serve to systematically advantage Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which has held power for twelve years.

Photo: DW.com

The Election Commission has consistently denied all allegations of political bias or irregularities. However, the refusal of authorities to grant formal permits for the October 10 demonstrations—citing late filing—only deepened public fury, prompting opposition figures to publicly voice support for the detained activists and urge citizens to continue demonstrating against the electoral authority. Rahul Gandhi urged demonstrators to maintain the protests against the Election Commission despite the heavy security crackdown, stating: Jovens da Índia, tenho orgulho de vocês. Continuem protestando. Estamos ao lado de vocês .

Key Metric / Event Reported Detail Voter IDs Canceled Approximately 130 million registrations removed during the revision process Security Deployment 20 mil policiais e paramilitares mobilized Protest Detentions More than 2,000 individuals arrested in Nova Délhi Movement Leadership Arrested Founder Abhijeet Dipke and multiple spokespersons detained upon arrival

The Rise of the Youth-Led Movement

The Cockroach Janta Party originally gained traction in May 2026, capitalizing on widespread youth unemployment—which hovered near 14% in urban areas—and public outrage over competitive exam leaks. The group’s name emerged after Supreme Court President Surya Kant was accused of comparing unemployed youth to cockroaches, prompting Dipke to respond online: E se todas as baratas se unirem?

Photo: UOL

Now, with backing from leftist political factions, the movement has pivoted its focus toward the integrity of the electoral infrastructure, transforming economic grievances into a direct challenge against institutional oversight under Modi’s administration.