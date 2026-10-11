Brandon Thomas launches Artcraft open-source design apps in Rust

Developer Brandon Thomas launched Artcraft, a suite of seven open-source, subscription-free design applications built entirely in Rust using Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5 model, as a direct challenge to the dominant digital media ecosystem of Adobe. Co-founder Michael Caffrey stated that the project, which remains in a very early stage of development, began after the team reverse-engineered the top seven Adobe tools using Claude 5.5.

The Bottom Line

Brandon Thomas built seven open-source design apps—Photocraft, Vectorcraft, Filmcraft, Lightcraft, Effectcraft, Designcraft, and Printcraft—using Rust and Claude Opus 5.5.

The project arrives in the wake of Adobe’s March 2026 settlement of a USD 150 juta lawsuit with the U.S. government over hidden early termination fees.

While praised for offering a cloud-free alternative without monthly fees, Artcraft remains in early development stages with reported bugs and functional gaps.

Software Development Shaken by AI

The Artcraft suite was created to replicate core Adobe functions without requiring cloud connectivity, telemetry, or recurring fees, detikInet reported. Developer Brandon Thomas utilized 15 years of software industry experience alongside Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5 model to code the entire suite in Rust. According to TIMES Indonesia, Michael Caffrey stated that the project began after the team reverse-engineered the top seven Adobe tools and decided to make the resulting code open source. Kami terkejut betapa baiknya alat-alat itu bekerja secara internal, jadi kami memutuskan untuk open source-kan. Adobe terkenal licik di masa lalu, dan saat menggunakannya kami terkejut bahwa ini bukan sekadar alternatif. Ini lebih baik, jelas Caffrey.

The project covers replacements for the entire digital suite: Photocraft for Photoshop, Vectorcraft for Illustrator, Filmcraft for Premiere Pro, Lightcraft for Lightroom, Effectcraft for After Effects, Designcraft for InDesign, and Printcraft for Acrobat Pro. Users can download, modify, and contribute to the source code without paying any monthly fees.

Photo: TIMES Indonesia

Challenging an Ecosystem Worth Billions

The release of Artcraft comes against the backdrop of intense scrutiny over Adobe’s business model. TIMES Indonesia notes that Artcraft aims to capture a share of Adobe’s digital media empire, valued at nearly hampir 18 miliar dolar AS. For years, creators have relied on Creative Cloud while absorbing high subscription costs and strict cancellation terms.

Those subscription mechanics recently triggered legal action. As detailed by detikInet, the United States government sued Adobe over hidden early termination fees that could consume up to 50% of remaining annual payments. That litigation concluded in March 2026 with a USD 150 juta settlement.

Artcraft Tool Adobe Equivalent Primary Function Photocraft Adobe Photoshop Raster image editing Vectorcraft Adobe Illustrator Vector graphics creation Filmcraft Adobe Premiere Pro Video editing Lightcraft Adobe Lightroom Photo processing Effectcraft Adobe After Effects Visual effects Designcraft Adobe InDesign Page layout and publishing Printcraft Adobe Acrobat Pro Document management

Early Development Meets Legal and Technical Hurdles

Despite the rapid deployment made possible by AI assistance, Artcraft is currently restricted by significant limitations. DetikInet reported that the project is in a very early stage of development, with users encountering bugs and failures in basic functions. TIMES Indonesia added that several tools remain in early alpha, meaning professional users must still rely on established software for production workflows.

Simultaneously, industry observers cited by Techspot and reported via detikInet warn that Artcraft faces potential legal exposure from Adobe if its interfaces and internal structures prove too closely modeled on existing commercial software.