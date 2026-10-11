Kirill Kaprizov’s Hat Trick Leads Wild Past Panthers 4-1

Kirill Kaprizov netted a hat trick and added an assist, Matt Boldy contributed a goal and an assist, and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt stopped 28 shots as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena, spoiling Florida’s home opener.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Kaprizov’s Elite Ceiling: Pushing his record to 42-5-2 all-time when recording at least three points, Kaprizov continues to anchor elite fantasy rosters.

Pushing his record to 42-5-2 all-time when recording at least three points, Kaprizov continues to anchor elite fantasy rosters. Wallstedt’s Crease Control: With a .935 save percentage and a stingy 1.79 goals-against average through his first five starts, Wallstedt is forcing a heavy workload conversation in fantasy leagues.

With a .935 save percentage and a stingy 1.79 goals-against average through his first five starts, Wallstedt is forcing a heavy workload conversation in fantasy leagues. Panthers Power-Play Slump: Florida’s dismal 1-for-28 start on the man advantage (going 0-for-5 against Minnesota) heavily depresses the fantasy value of their top-unit point producers.

Fast Starts and Special Teams Disconnect

The tone of the contest was set just 53 seconds into the opening period. Capitalizing on a Florida line change, Matt Boldy entered the offensive zone with ample space and snapped a wrist shot past goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the top of the slot to put Minnesota ahead 1-0. The score marked Boldy’s first goal of the campaign.

Photo: WV News

Minnesota quickly compounded the pressure with the man advantage. Kaprizov collected the secondary assist on Boldy’s opening strike before finding the back of the net himself at 6:18 of the first. Operating from the right face-off circle, the star forward hammered home a one-timer to double the Wild lead to 2-0. While Florida attempted to claw back when Matthew Tkachuk capitalized on a loose puck at the side of the net 2:18 into the second frame for his team-leading third goal, the Panthers’ chronic special teams woes immediately stalled any momentum.

Florida finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play, dropping their season conversion rate to a dismal 1-for-28. The missed opportunities proved fatal against a structured Minnesota defensive shell.

Team Record Shots Against Power Play Minnesota Wild 3-1-1 28 (Wallstedt) 1/x Florida Panthers 2-1-2 25 (Markstrom) 0-for-5 (1/28 overall)

Kaprizov Seals the Hat Trick

Any hopes of a third-period comeback by the hosts were systematically dismantled by Minnesota’s transition game and Kaprizov’s clinical finishing. At the 5:00 mark of the middle stanza, Boldy orchestrated a cross-ice feed that bypassed sliding defenders, connecting directly with Kaprizov in the right circle. The winger wasted no time rifling a wrist shot past Markstrom to restore a two-goal cushion at 3-1.

Photo: WBZT

The physical toll on Florida was visible as they played without Aleksander Barkov. The Panthers have mustered just nine goals across their first five games of the season, holding a total lead time of just 8 minutes and 40 seconds over that span. Despite Jacob Markstrom turning away 25 shots to keep his side within striking distance, the depleted offensive depth could not generate sustained high-danger chances against Jesper Wallstedt.

With Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker in the game’s dying moments, Kaprizov iced the contest. He deposited an empty-netter with 1:04 remaining on the clock, officially capping his hat trick and sealing the 4-1 final scoreline. The performance marked the 49th time Kaprizov has recorded at least three points in a Wild sweater.

Milestones and Upcoming Schedules

The fixture carried historical significance for the Panthers beyond the scoreboard. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad skated in his 807th career game, breaking a tie with Aleksander Barkov for the most appearances by any player in franchise history.

Kirill Kaprizov Caps Off Fifth Career Hat Trick To Lead Wild Past Sharks

Turnaround times are brief for both clubs as the early-season schedule rolls forward. The Minnesota Wild host Vegas on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers visit Buffalo on Monday afternoon looking to correct their lingering offensive struggles.

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