The Card District Opens After $5k Break-In

The Card District officially opened its downtown Sault Ste. Marie storefront at 372 Queen St. E. this weekend, welcoming customers just two days after a break-in resulted in the theft of $3,000 to $5,000 worth of merchandise.

The Bottom Line

Brothers Austin and Hunter Ralph launched The Card District downtown at 372 Queen St. E. following a localized inventory theft.

Approximately $3,000 to $5,000 in merchandise was stolen from the commercial space prior to opening.

Operating hours are set for weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Opening Proceeds Despite Inventory Theft

The grand opening took place this morning after brothers Austin and Hunter Ralph spent the preceding days organizing remaining stock and repairing the entryway. The co-owners secured the commercial keys last week and finished interior renovations with family assistance before the break-in occurred.

Some people broke through the door, and they cleared out some of the Magic the Gathering stuff — just scooped a bunch of stuff and then ran off, Austin told SooToday regarding the incident.

Security Upgrades and Local Business Inspiration

The co-owners stated they implemented additional physical security measures at the Queen Street East location following the intrusion. The entrepreneurial venture was directly inspired by another local retailer, One of One Cards & Collectibles, prompting the brothers to enter the collectibles market after collecting cards for approximately one year.

Business Detail Operational Information Store Name The Card District Location 372 Queen St. E., Sault Ste. Marie Stolen Inventory Value $3,000 to $5,000 Weekday Hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

When I first heard about it, I was stressed out, Austin recalled to SooToday. But luckily, we grinded it out yesterday — got everything cleaned up, organized some more stuff, went through what really went missing — and look at us, we’re all prepared and ready for today.

Customer Turnout and Weekly Operating Schedule

Patrons arrived during morning hours to browse available inventory and interact with the co-owners. Amazing. Everybody’s been nice, Austin noted of the initial visitor response.

The establishment maintains regular operating hours spanning seven days a week, opening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Digital updates and inventory announcements are maintained via the company’s official Facebook and Instagram profiles.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.