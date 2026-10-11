Navi Pillay Awarded 2026 Nobel Peace Prize Despite US and Israel Backlash

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to Navi Pillay, an 85-year-old South African jurist recognized for her decades-long career defending human rights and international law, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The accolade, however, immediately drew sharp condemnation from Israel and the United States over Pillay’s role on a United Nations panel that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza.

Norwegian Nobel Committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes announced the prize in Oslo, stating that Pillay was honored “for her efforts to promote peace and international law.” Frydnes emphasized that the recognition serves as a direct message to actors undermining the international legal order, noting that global institutions face mounting pressure from power politics.

Pillay learned of the award while at the Palace of Justice in Nuremberg, Germany—the historic site of the post-World War II Nazi criminal trials—where she was greeted with applause. “We are living through an era when international law and human rights are under significant political attack,” Pillay said in a video posted online by Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

International Rejection and U.S. Sanctions

The decision to award Pillay the prize provoked immediate backlash from Washington and Jerusalem, centering on her role chairing the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which concluded last year that Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Israel dismissed the report as “scandalous.”

The United States imposed sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) last year after it issued an arrest warrant in 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The ICC condemned the U.S. sanctions against its staff and said they were intended to “harm (the Court’s) independent and impartial judicial work.”

A Career Defined by Human Rights Jurisprudence

Pillay’s legal career spans major milestones in domestic and international justice. She subsequently served as a judge on South Africa’s High Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, and the ICC, before stepping down in 2008 to serve as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

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Beyond her work on the Middle East, Pillay continues to serve as an ad hoc judge on the International Court of Justice in the genocide case brought by Gambia against Myanmar over the treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority. The Nobel Committee underscored that her independence and steadfastness have established her as one of the most respected international jurists of our time.