Morocco and Peru Laureates Honored in Paris

On October 9, 2026, the UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education ceremony was held in Paris, France, recognizing winning organizations from Morocco and Peru. Peng Liyuan, UNESCO Special Envoy for the Advancement of Girls’ and Women’s Education and wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, delivered a video message for the event.

Evaluating Global Educational Progress

The prize ceremony brought together international stakeholders in Paris to evaluate advancements in female education. In her address, Peng extended warm congratulations to the laureates from Morocco and Peru. She stated that the educational attainment of girls and women serves as a vital metric for measuring human civilization’s progress, noting that global efforts have driven encouraging headway in recent years.

China’s Role and Artificial Intelligence Integration

China has consistently prioritized female education. She emphasized that Beijing has worked alongside UNESCO and various partners to advance practical cooperation that benefits women across multiple nations. In recent years, China has deployed artificial intelligence technologies to drive high-quality educational development, promote gender equality in learning, and foster the comprehensive development of women.

Vocational Training and Digital Smart Education

Addressing the future trajectory of the initiative, Peng called upon the international community to strengthen vocational education and training for women. She urged stakeholders to proactively develop digital and smart education tailored to female learners, ensuring women function as both users and beneficiaries of digital advancements.

Eliminating Global Educational Disparities

As the UNESCO Special Envoy, Peng noted that while global progress has been substantial, considerable work remains to eliminate educational disparities. She characterized the expansion of female education as an endeavor that sows hope, nurtures dreams, and harvests well-being.

A Decade of International Impact

Event Detail Specification Event Name 2026 UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education Date Held October 9, 2026 Location Paris, France Key Speaker Peng Liyuan (UNESCO Special Envoy) Award Recipients Organizations from Morocco and Peru Founding Year of Prize 2015 (Co-established by China and UNESCO)

Since its establishment in 2015 through a collaborative effort between China and UNESCO, the Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education has drawn broad international attention and positive evaluation for its role in advancing global gender equality.

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