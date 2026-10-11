Oskar Pietuszewski scores late for FC Porto to defeat CS Maritimo

Oskar Pietuszewski secured a 2-1 victory for FC Porto over CS Maritimo in the eighth round of the Portuguese Liga on October 10, 2026, scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute after entering as a substitute. Polish defenders Jakub Kiwior and Jan Bednarek also delivered decisive contributions to preserve the three points on Madeira.

Tactical Breakthrough on the Island of Madeira

The fixture at the Estádio do Marítimo tested Francesco Farioli’s league leaders from the opening whistle. Maritimo opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Gabor Szalai, whose strike caught Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa off guard. Porto pressed for an equalizer, finding it just before halftime in the 42nd minute when Victor Froholdt converted a rebound following a header from Francisco Moura that was initially saved by Francisco Vieites.

Looking to break the deadlock, Farioli introduced Oskar Pietuszewski in the 79th minute. In the 86th minute, Jakub Kiwior delivered a precise ball from deep into the penalty area. Pietuszewski gathered the pass, cut inside onto his right foot, and unleashed an effort into the net.

The VAR Check and the Polish Defensive Wall

Initial celebrations were cut short when the assistant referee raised the flag for offside. However, a VAR review lasting two minutes confirmed that Pietuszewski had stayed onside by a single centimeter, validating the goal and handing Porto a 2-1 advantage.

Photo: Przegląd Sportowy

Beyond the attack, the defensive contributions of Poland’s national team cohort proved vital. Jan Bednarek sealed the win in the 90th minute with a sliding clearance that denied Maritimo a late equalizer. Meanwhile, Portuguese sports daily Record awarded Pietuszewski the highest match rating, praising his sharp individual inspiration upon returning from injury.

Player Minute Involved Key Action Match Impact Oskar Pietuszewski 86′ Winning Goal Secured 3 points after VAR review Jakub Kiwior 84′ Assist Created the decisive scoring chance from deep Jan Bednarek 90′ Defensive Clearance Blocked potential equalizer in final seconds

League Standings and Upcoming European Tests

With this hard-fought victory, Porto maintains a flawless record through eight rounds of the Liga Portugal season.

Photo: SportoweFakty

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.