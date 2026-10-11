Dara The Virgin Undergoes Surgery for Benign Breast Tumors

Indonesian singer Dara The Virgin is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove benign tumors from both breasts, with her partner, Awan, supporting her throughout the medical procedure. According to details shared by the artist in Jakarta, the health issue was uncovered during routine preventive screenings despite the complete absence of physical symptoms.

What You Need to Know About Dara The Virgin’s Surgery

The Diagnosis: Dara discovered small tumors in both her left and right breasts after undergoing an initial ultrasound and mammography examination.

Dara discovered small tumors in both her left and right breasts after undergoing an initial ultrasound and mammography examination. The Medical Outcome: Subsequent laboratory evaluations confirmed that all removed growths were benign, and medical professionals assured her that future pregnancy and breastfeeding remain entirely safe.

Subsequent laboratory evaluations confirmed that all removed growths were benign, and medical professionals assured her that future pregnancy and breastfeeding remain entirely safe. The Recovery Phase: While recovering from the procedure, Dara has experienced lingering physical discomfort that temporarily limits her stage mobility during live musical performances.

Medical Discovery and Surgical Procedures in Jakarta

The health journey began when Dara underwent medical diagnostic imaging, including an ultrasound and a mammogram, which unexpectedly revealed multiple benign growths. As detailed by detikcom, the singer admitted she felt intense apprehension during the initial diagnostic phase, noting that she had no physical pain or warnings before the clinic visit. “Kepikiran, apalagi pas pertama kali USG mamografi itu parno ya. Parno banget,” Dara explained regarding her initial anxiety.

When she voiced her worries to her attending physician, the medical specialist reassured her that early detection is a positive outcome that prevents complications later. According to details reported by www.suaralandak.co.id, the examination identified approximately two small cysts or benign masses in each breast, measuring less than a single centimeter. Because the screening caught the condition at an early stage, medical staff advised that immediate removal was the most prudent course of action.

Medical Detail Reported Status Procedure Type Benign tumor removal (lumpectomy) Affected Areas Both left and right breasts Tumor Classification Benign (Non-cancerous) Diagnostic Tools Ultrasound and Mammography

Family Dynamics and Partner Support During Treatment

Throughout the medical ordeal, Dara relied on a close circle of family members and her romantic partner, Awan. “Dia nemenin terus selama di Bali. Dia takut darah, tapi dia rela ngerawat aku,” Dara stated, highlighting her partner’s dedication despite his aversion to blood.

Photo: detikcom

Following Awan, Dara informed her long-time duet partner Mitha, as well as her aunt, while deliberately shielding her mother from immediate news to prevent unnecessary worry. Meanwhile, Mitha adjusted her personal schedule around the medical timeline. Democratis.co.id noted that Mitha was performing the Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah during the operational window, allowing her to offer prayers for Dara’s swift recovery from abroad.

Stage Recovery and Post-Operative Limitations

Returning to the stage has required careful physical adjustments. Democratis.co.id reported that Dara’s first performance following the procedure took place in Pekanbaru alongside Mitha. During the live set, the singer experienced persistent muscular soreness and mild physical discomfort that restricted her normal energetic stage routines.

Photo: www.suaralandak.co.id

Addressing the limitations with her performance partner, Dara received full backing to scale back her physical movements during the concert. Because the lingering discomfort has persisted during physical exertion, Dara plans a follow-up consultation with her physician to ensure proper physical rehabilitation before returning to full-scale touring schedules.