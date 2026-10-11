The Pitt and Horsegirls Lead Winners at Inaugural DARCYS

The series The Pitt and film Horsegirls led the winners at the inaugural Easterseals Disability Arts and Culture Awards, known as The DARCYS, held on Saturday at The Historic Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Saturday’s ceremony marked a historic transition for the event formerly known as the Media Access Awards, which was established in 1979. Co-produced by Easterseals Southern California and Film Independent, the inaugural DARCYS honored creators, performers, and filmmakers working to advance authentic disability inclusion and representation across film, television, and media. Comedian and disability advocate Tina Friml hosted the event, which featured a performance by artist and disability culture leader Lachi.

The Pitt and Horsegirls Dominate Major Categories

The Pitt took home two major television honors, winning Best Scripted Series and Best Achievement in Casting Ensemble. The series creator and executive producer is R. Scott Gemmill, alongside executive producers Simran Baidwan, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, John Wells, and Noah Wyle. Its featured ensemble cast includes Tal Anderson, Jessica “Limer” Flores, Diana Elizabeth Jordan, Victoria Mack, and Christopher Thornton, while Erica Berger and Cathy Sandrich Gelfond served as casting directors.

Photo: awardswatch.com

In the feature film categories, Horsegirls won Best Feature. Directed and written by Lauren Meyering, the 2025 film follows a cancer-stricken mother and her autistic adult daughter who loves horses. Mackenzie Breeden served as writer and producer, with Alix Madigan-Yorkin and Michael Sherman producing, and featured talent including Lillian Carrier and Matthew Schwab.

Daniel Monks and Additional Category Winners

Daniel Monks earned the award for Best Performance in a Scripted Series for work on All Her Fault. Other winners included Anna Sargent, who won Best Performance in a Feature for Take Me Home, and The Haunting of Pennhurst, which took home Best Documentary. The documentary was directed and produced by Mike Attie, Katarina Poljak, and Nathan R. Stenberg, with Daniel J. Chalfen producing.

In unscripted media and digital content, Renegades won Best Unscripted Series, created by Day Al-Mohamed and produced by Amanda Upson alongside executive producers Michael Kantor, Carrie Lozano, and Charlotte Mangin. Cassidy Huff won Best Social Creator.

Photo: Variety

Legacy Honorees and Industry Leadership

The ceremony also celebrated individual career achievements and emerging talent within the entertainment industry.

“As we celebrate the inaugural year of The DARCYS, we are so proud to carry forward a legacy that began in 1979,” Nancy Weintraub, Chief Advancement Officer, Easterseals Southern California

Weintraub emphasized that the program recognizes the authentic voices and talented storytellers who are changing how disability is seen and represented across entertainment and media.

“The DARCYS mark an exciting new chapter in a legacy of recognizing artists advancing disability representation. We’re proud to partner with Easterseals Southern California to celebrate this year’s winners and nominees, as well as the stories helping broaden perspectives across film, television, and social media.” Shawn Davis, the co-executive producer of The DARCYS and The Film Independent Spirit Awards

The awards process relied on committees composed of filmmakers, critics, past Media Access Awards honorees, and representatives from industry guilds and nonprofit organizations, with a majority of committee members being individuals with disabilities.