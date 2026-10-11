How Franz Wagner Can Make His First NBA All-Star Team

Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner sits in a prime position to secure his first career NBA All-Star selection this season, provided he overcomes past hurdles involving health, outside shooting consistency, and team success. Despite being widely recognized as one of the league’s premier wings, Wagner has yet to break through to an All-Star game due to a mix of shifting circumstances and missed time.

Achieving these targets will require maintaining peak physical availability, elevating his perimeter efficiency, and driving the Magic deeper into the win column.

Health and Availability on the Floor

The foremost hurdle in Wagner’s path has been sheer availability. Across the previous two campaigns, Wagner missed 70 games total, a stretch that noticeably impacted Orlando’s win-loss record. During the 2025-26 season, the Magic posted a 20-14 record with Wagner active, compared to a 25-23 mark when he was sidelined.

Observers emphasize that unleashing Wagner as a primary playmaker—frequently dubbed “Point Franz”—in pick-and-roll schemes and drive-and-kick sets can maximize his capability as an advantage creator, scorer, and passer. Keeping him on the court remains essential for him to command serious All-Star attention.

3-Point Shooting Consistency

While Wagner’s scoring footwork and two-way impact draw rave reviews from opposing coaches—with one evaluation noting that his defensive contributions and scoring footwork often fly under the national radar—his outside shot remains an area for growth. Wagner has hovered around 32 percent from beyond the arc for his career, ticking up slightly to 34 percent last season.

Photo: cbssports.com

Staff analysts note that nudging that percentage up to 35 percent or higher would force opposing defenses to play up and close out harder on the perimeter. That shift would inherently open up driving lanes for Wagner to attack the rim and create open looks for teammates. Paired with teammate Paolo Banchero—who last season became just the fourth rookie this century to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and three assists, joining LeBron James, Blake Griffin and Luka Doncic—an improved perimeter threat would give Orlando a formidable offensive engine.

Team Success and Winning Culture

Individual statistics alone rarely secure an All-Star nod without team success. Historical voting patterns show that the vast majority of All-Stars play for playoff-bound squads; of the 28 participants in last season’s showcase, only four missed the postseason.

Because the Magic do not benefit from automatic All-Star legacy markets, the roster must accumulate victories to capture the attention of voters and coaches. For Wagner and Banchero to earn consideration for the upcoming showcase in Phoenix, the collective team performance must reflect a winning culture that forces the league to take notice.

Wagner enters this season alongside a young core that includes fellow 21- and 22-year-old players. Whether those pieces translate into an immediate All-Star campaign for Wagner will depend on his sustained health and offensive refinement when games tip off.