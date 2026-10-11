Pierre Michaud and Stephanie Howe Win the 19th Arrancabirra in Courmayeur

Courmayeur transformed into a giant open-air vegetable garden for the 19th edition of the Arrancabirra, drawing 1,100 participants who tackled an 18-kilometer course beneath Mont Blanc under the thematic banner of “Anno vegetariano – frutta&verdura.” Carrots, strawberries, and onions flooded the trails as athletes blended sport with elaborate costume comedy.

What to Know About the 19th Arrancabirra

The Theme: Participants interpreted the “Vegetarian Year – Fruit & Vegetables” concept with elaborate costumes, though one runner notably dressed as a steak.

Participants interpreted the “Vegetarian Year – Fruit & Vegetables” concept with elaborate costumes, though one runner notably dressed as a steak. The Winners: Frenchman Pierre Michaud claimed the men’s race in 2h13’30”, while American Stephanie Howe won the women’s division in 2h37’57”.

Frenchman Pierre Michaud claimed the men’s race in 2h13’30”, while American Stephanie Howe won the women’s division in 2h37’57”. The Organizers’ Take: VDA Trailers president Alessandra Nicoletti and vice-president Paolo Griselli noted the event was a massive success despite joking about a “grave carenza di carciofi e cipolle.”

Costumes, Rain, and a Rogue Steak on the Trails

Dressed in onion-like layers with a few drops of rain greeting them at the start line, competitors soon faced clear skies along the 18-kilometer course, valledaostaglocal.it reported. The day featured an array of improbable costumes and vegetable-themed interpretations, including one competitor who broke the theme entirely by dressing as a steak. The direction of gara opted for leniency, issuing no disqualifications for the meat-based infiltration.

French Dominance and American Victory on the Podiums

While the atmosphere leaned toward goliardia, the competitive times on the clock remained fierce. In the men’s category, Pierre Michaud took the top spot with a time of 2h13’30”, followed by fellow countrymen Kevin Dutang in 2h16’04” and Eddy Cannelle in 2h18’27”. The women’s race saw American athlete Stephanie Howe take 12th overall and first in her category with a time of 2h37’57”, adding another prestigious result to a season that already included a win at the TOR130 – Tot Dret. Howe was followed by Laure Comble in 3h23’34” and Lisa Elena De Giorgi in 3h29’28”.

Category Athlete Time Men’s Winner Pierre Michaud 2h13’30” Women’s Winner Stephanie Howe 2h37’57” Runner with Dog (CCC) Omar Riccardi & Loki 3h15’59” Non-Drinkers (Men) Marco Belfrond 3h15’53” Non-Drinkers (Women) Ludovica Michelutti 3h58’35”

Special Category Winners and the Trophy for Teetotalers

Four-legged companions also made their mark through the CCC award for “corridore con cane,” won by Omar Riccardi and his dog Loki in 3h15’59”. Meanwhile, the least coveted title for beer lovers—the Trofeo Hurzeler-Grivel reserved for teetotalers, welcomed with a tradition of rotten tomatoes—went once more to Marco Belfrond in 3h15’53”. Ludovica Michelutti claimed the equivalent women’s honors in 3h58’35”.

The Winning Still Life of Tiziana Bisotti

The prize for best costume, known as the “Stravaganti” award, went to Milanese regular Tiziana Bisotti. Known for past appearances as Medusa and Gollum, Bisotti constructed a literal “natura morta” featuring a fruit and vegetable macedonia with herself at the center, upside down inside a large golden frame worn like a backpack. The costume utilized recycled materials, including her daughters’ old toys repurposed as out-of-season produce, topped with the written message: “Non disPERAtevi, ma quest’anno la vittoria MELA prendo io e voi… ARrANCIAtevi!”