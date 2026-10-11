Home » World » Trump Says Ukraine Should Get New President Amid Diesel Deal Dispute

US President Donald Trump called for Ukrainian leadership changes on October 10, 2026, criticizing Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the war and fuel issues.

President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president , arguing during a departure from the White House that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had failed to secure a negotiated end to the conflict according to reporting from the Associated Press. Trump pointed directly to Ukraine’s military strategy against Russian oil refineries as a primary driver behind soaring fuel costs for American farmers, ranchers, and truckers.

The White House Diesel Deal With Moscow

The diplomatic friction intensified after the Treasury Department announced a temporary sanctions waiver to permit Russian diesel shipments into the global market.

The decision represents a reversal of economic pressure enforced by Washington.

“We said, ‘you can do whatever you want to Russia, don’t hit the refineries’, because that’s a world problem that’s caused.” President Donald Trump

Speaking outside the White House, Trump also remarked that the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine would never have taken place if he had been serving as U.S. president at the time. He asserted that the war started due to incompetence, claiming that Zelenskyy has lost 30 percent of his country and that over two million people have been killed between the two sides.

Zaporizhzhia Bombing and Kyiv’s Condemnation

The U.S.-Russia energy arrangement drew swift and severe condemnation from Kyiv. Separate strikes and bombardments across the country added to the civilian toll.

Photo: itv.com

Zelenskyy blasted the deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to lift sanctions on Russian diesel, describing it as a gift to Moscow that would help bankroll the war in Ukraine. He accused Moscow of taking the deal to mean they can keep fighting and dropping bombs on cities.

International Reaction and European Disquiet

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted Stockholm’s position amid the broader international response.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

“It plays into Russia’s hands – allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world.” Criticism of the diesel agreement

Negotiations and Diplomatic Next Steps

The diesel announcement coincided with ongoing diplomatic communications. Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev stated on X that Russia-U.S. cooperation on diesel and energy will benefit the world, and that Ukraine needs leadership actually focused on peace.

While presidential aide Dmytro Lytvyn noted that the Ukrainian delegation was headed home on Saturday, Russian state news agency TASS reported that U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may visit Moscow within the next two weeks. On Friday, following a phone conversation with Trump, Putin pointed to Ukrainian drone strikes against Moscow as a factor making the quick resumption of peace negotiations unlikely.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reiterated his complete solidarity with Ukraine in a call with Zelenskyy, while UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband was pictured alongside the Ukrainian president and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Trump shared the diesel supply announcement on his Truth Social platform on Friday, emphasizing that lower prices for Americans, especially his great farmers, ranchers, and truckers, remain his greatest priority.

Trump says it’s “time for Ukraine to get new President” as Zelensky condemns diesel deal | BBC News

Trump told reporters as he departed for a political rally that Zelenskyy had ignored warnings regarding oil facilities, stating, ‘He better damn well stop.’

Zelenskyy stated that the diesel deal caught Kyiv by surprise while negotiations were under way, calling the situation an example of how partners should not treat each other.

Rescue workers in Zaporizhzhia continued clearing the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by the airstrikes as local authorities tallied the casualties from the weekend’s violence.

Amid the ongoing conflict, martial law in Ukraine has meant that elections remain suspended since Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Global energy markets have remained heavily volatile as the conflicts continue to strain transport facilities and energy infrastructure.

Further diplomatic developments are expected as international delegations assess the impact of the newly lifted sanctions on the broader geopolitical landscape.