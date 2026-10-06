Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Lifting Limits on Red-Dyed Diesel

President Donald Trump travelled to Grand Island, Nebraska, to sign an executive order temporarily lifting limits on tax-free red-dyed diesel through the end of the year, a measure he argued would slash transit costs and lower consumer prices just four weeks before the midterm elections, france24.com reported.

The directive defers federal and state excise taxes on the off-road fuel, which is tinted red for law enforcement purposes and is typically reserved for agriculture. By opening access to on-road users like commercial truckers, the White House contends the move will ease severe supply-chain cost pressures that have rattled voters. Standing onstage alongside Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts and Governor Jim Pillen, Trump told the crowd that truckers would save more than $100 per fill-up and that farmers would save millions, according to france24.com.

Rising Fuel Costs Threaten GOP Control of Congress

The Republican legislative rescue mission arrives as persistently high costs for fuel and groceries weigh heavily on voters, threatening GOP control of Congress in the November 3 midterms. Diesel prices surged past $6 a gallon for the first time in September, averaging $6.32 by October 5, following disruptions stemming from the Iran war and strikes on refineries, usatoday.com reported. While Trump’s executive order aims to provide immediate relief, energy analysts remain skeptical about its broader efficacy. Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy noted on X that while on-road users might see savings, the policy does little for farmers who already utilize red-dyed diesel, stating plainly that “taxes aren’t the problem, supply is,” as cited by usatoday.com.

President Trump Signs Executive Order Giving Everyone Access to Tax-Free Red-Dye Diesel – 10/05/26

Senate and House Contests Across the State

The economic turbulence has turned safe-leaning seats into competitive battlegrounds watched closely by national parties. Sen. Ricketts, appointed to fill the seat vacated by Ben Sasse before winning election, is facing a challenge from independent candidate Dan Osborn, a former labor union chief.

As the president pushes through a 32-day blitz of rallies spanning ruby-red territory and swing states alike, Vice President JD Vance campaigned concurrently in Alaska to support Senator Dan Sullivan against Democratic challenger Mary Peltola, usatoday.com noted. With global energy markets remaining volatile following international supply disruptions, Trump’s scheduled travels to Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and other battlegrounds will test whether executive interventions on fuel can alter voter opinions before the election.